(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello, Screamers! Hope everybody had a great weekend an you’re ready to SMASH your work week — with the help of a little pawsitivity! With my little cold, I had a lot of time to “wander” around the internet this week, so we’ve got a lot to get to!

First, let’s start with some real-life great news out of…New York City? That’s a change.

The real good news will come if riots fail to materialize tonight.

Working dogs take every single job very very seriously. Even the adorable ones.

According to maritime law, the Fish Inspector can legally board your boat at any time. And don’t try to bribe him a tiny catch, either……

“I guess I’ll let you off with a warning this time………”

How old were you when you realized this?

When they say you should stand behind your work, sometimes they mean you should stand in front of it.

Think back to every single group project you’ve been on. Willing to bet your life that Lazy Bob actually did his part on the brakes?

Those engineers are probably unvaxxed. How do I know?

Bill Heath, you might just want to skip the next 6 videos — everybody else, enjoy the kitty section of today’s post!

First up, what happens when you upsize a gerbil wheel in a room full of cats?

CHAOS

After being tuckered out by a long day of catting around, even big cats need a break!

(Apologies if you’re a boy kitty!)

And while all kitties love to play, some of them aren’t so bright…….

(Brave to stick your hands between kitty’s murder mittens and the toy……)

Last week’s post featured a kitty walking on the sides of a roof to prevent his paws from getting cold. This feline has solved the “cold feet” problem in a different manner:

Now she never has to miss an episode of “Cat TV”!

This video is basically a re-enactment of G coming home at 3 am every night…….

Best sleep ever.

When I was a younger I went through a “Glowing Stars on the Ceiling” phase.

I have finally found something EVEN BETTER.

Every now and then I mention that I’m a sucker for “Stupid human tricks” — and this is why.

The dancing is obviously next-level, but let’s give it up for the ropers keeping up with the changing rhythm as well!

Half dark humor, half warning to Canada:

Every so often, I have to bust this one out………

Annoying neighborhood Karen: “Hello? Police? I’d like to report children having an incredible amount of fun sledding down the hill on our street!”

Police: “Understood, ma’am. We’ll get somebody on it right away.”

That’s what I have for you this week, Screamers! What made you smile this week? Share your stories and memes in the comment section!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share