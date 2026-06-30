Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Double Mc's avatar
Double Mc
6d

Aw, the poor unlucky doggies! I cringed all the way through that. LOVE the text message song. Very well done.

Reply
Share
7 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Dave aka Geezermann's avatar
Dave aka Geezermann
5d

Haven't we all done that FunkyTown Go Around at some time in our highway travels? And that one with the motorcycle wallet thief - I'm sure that was staged, but they pulled it off perfectly, and it made me laugh, especially when they got his hat.

As I understand the geofencing ruling, it cannot be used to obtain probable cause for a search warrant. The previous corrupt DOJ did that to find and prosecute innocent attendees of J6.

The one we are disappointed with is the ruling on the counting of late-arriving ballots. As I understand it, ballots can be counted if they arrive up to five days after the election, but must have been postmarked by election day. This doesn't make it legal to count any old ballot that arrives weeks later with no postmark, etc, as CA does. They are still counting as I write.

Reply
Share
5 replies by SimulationCommander and others
64 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture