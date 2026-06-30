(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

You wouldn’t know it from my posting rate, but it’s been a busy week around Screaming into the Void! Although I didn’t quite make yesterday’s deadline, I’ve got a preview of the upcoming midterms ready to go, and my story that was originally about the UK rape gang report is now (at least) a three-part saga. Additionally, I finally dug into the fishy circumstances surrounding 2024’s very early presidential debate! But before we can get to all that, we’ve got to get through today’s positivity post! (My hunch is we’ll need it after tomorrow’s SCotUS ruling on birthright citizenship.)

It’s summer, and summer means heatwaves like the one Europe is now suffering through. But just how hot is it?

Now THAT’S hot!

The heatwave and ensuring air conditioner discussion has re-ignited old rivalries.

Though in this case, the French don’t even have guns — just sternly worded letters from bureaucrats.

Literally the only video I’ve seen of hyenas being cool:

The most important aspect on a relay from the outfield is the cutoff man.

Good boy!

Do not get these confused:

When you have one energetic dog and one not-so-energetic dog, you have to distract the former so the latter also has a chance to play.

This is not always successful.

If a bird in the hand is worth two in the bush, what’s the value of the below?

It wasn’t a great day at the Supreme Court, but I was very happy to see SCotUS smack down the government’s use of geofencing — the practice of hoovering up cell phone data from anybody in the vicinity of a crime (in this case a bank robbery). The court ruled this effort constitutes a “search,” and therefore runs afoul of the Fourth Amendment.

Full ruling here:

Chatrie V 352KB ∙ PDF file Download Download

Every group has a member that’s JUST a little bit different.

But nobody minds!

Special thanks to GenChang for two great submissions this week. First up, unlucky dogs!

Everybody’s okay!

The end of this text chain-turned-song had me cracking up!

I enjoyed PointingGate as much as anybody else, but changing the Sistine Chapel is going too far!

This is the snake equivalent of witnessing the “Alien” chestburster scene.

“Hey Bob how’s it — WHAT ARE THOSE THINGS COMING OUT OF YOUR BELLY?”

Little Timmy learned early about the importance of having your weapon in a ready position:

Life in 2026:

There you have it — the best videos and memes from my internet travels this week. As always, let me know what your favorites were in the comment section — and don’t be shy about adding links to others as well! Now go out there and take the work week by the horns!

And remember, life is what you make it!

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I don’t have room for pictures in this post, but this week we also have NEW (bigger, different color) eggs! Two down, one to go!