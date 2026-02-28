Last night was a bad night to catch up on sleep, as “we” started combat operations in Iran.

The writing has been on the table for a week or so, since Lindsay Graham boasted about hanging out in Israel because that’s where future wars are planned.

Evidently that “planning” requires our resources and people.

I was not a fan of “Midnight Hammer,” but the administration assured EVERYBODY that Iran’s nuclear program was blasted back into stone age and our intervention would be limited to just that bombing. Now like 7 months later and they’re already “weeks away” from getting a bomb….assuming they pick up all the materials at Amazon.

What happens when we “obliterate” their nuclear ambitions again in this intervention? We schedule an appointment for 7 months out to do it all over again, forever and ever amen? (It’s just a bomb booster!)

Are we just destined to be yanked around forever by the war pigs in Israel? I don’t think I voted for that…

