Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander
1d

Off-topic but Artemis lands in about 10 minutes!

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nfhDuOHMp0A

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SimulationCommander
1dEdited

Case in point: There is no world in which I support Palantir and their desire to turn the world into one giant surveillance state. Yet....

https://truthsocial.com/@realDonaldTrump/posts/116380894672815869

Palantir Technologies (PLTR) has proven to have great war fighting capabilities and equipment. Just ask our enemies!!! President DJT

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