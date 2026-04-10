When we last checked in on our latest Middle Eastern clusterfuck, President Trump was threatening to bomb Iranian infrastructure and end their civilization if Iran didn’t “open the Fuckin’ Strait.”

Unsurprisingly, Iran did nothing of the sort, but at the last minute Trump accounted a new round of peace talks that (thankfully) delayed the promised destruction:

Here’s Sharif’s post outlining the agreement:

This complicated issue is complicated further by allegations the Pakistanis actually provided two different ceasefire agreements to Iran/the US — leaving both parties believing the agreement does (or doesn’t) cover Lebanon (or other points of contention).

Despite this disagreement on what the ceasefire does or doesn’t do, all sides immediately declared victory in the matter. American leftists, who were condemning Trump for “war crimes” over the weekend, gleefully declared that once again “TRUMP TACOed OUT” — as if negotiations are somehow worse than committing the war crimes they were JUST complaining about.

Predictably, the Iranian government (and state-run media) declared victory and told the world that America had caved and agreed to at least part of their 10-point plan. This was posted by President Trump just an hour after his original post declaring a ceasefire:

Naturally, the press (finally) began reporting on what was in Iran’s 10-point plan — which has been public for a while.

This is obviously an unrealistic, Trump-style demand list written up with the intention of concessions — but both Trump’s original post AND the Iranian post he shared an hour later declared that “Iran’s 10-point plan” was the basis for negotiations. The natural next step for the press is to discuss what that 10-point plan actually entails.

This was a problem for the Trump administration, who predictably declared victory and claimed the Iranians begged for the ceasefire in the first place. The solution, of course, was simply to call the public 10-point plan “fake news.”

The White House then claimed the REAL 10-point plan received from Iran was totally different than the public 10-point plan, which was “thrown in the garbage.”

The obvious next question is — so what’s the actual plan that Trump agreed to use as a basis to begin negotiations? How does it differ from the public 10-point plan the press reported on? We don’t know, because Trump claims the real list is a secret that will only be discussed behind closed doors during the upcoming peace talks in Islamabad. (Set to begin roughly 8 hours from now.)

(America’s 15-point plan also remains a secret, but reportedly contains the following:)

Immediate 30-Day Ceasefire and a pause in all kinetic operations to allow for face-to-face talks in Pakistan. Permanent dismantling of sites at Natanz, Isfahan, and Fordo’s Nuclear facilities. A total halt to all uranium enrichment on Iranian soil. All existing enriched uranium must be shipped to the IAEA outside the country. Unrestricted IAEA Access, “Anytime, anywhere” inspections of all military and civilian sites. Making the Strait of Hormuz neutral, declaring the waterway a Free Maritime Zone with no blockades allowed. Limiting ballistic missile ranges and quantities to defensive only levels. A complete halt to funding and arming groups like Hezbollah and the Houthis. Freedom for all foreign nationals and dual-citizens held in Iran. A formal pact to stop targeting US assets and Gulf neighbors. Comprehensive sanctions relief, total removal of primary and secondary economic sanctions upon compliance. US support for the Bushehr plant using only externally sourced fuel by giving civilian nuclear assistance. Opening Iran’s energy sector to Western investment and trade further promoting economic engagement. Eliminating the threat of automatic UN sanctions once a treaty is signed. Permanent Peace Treaty by transitioning ceasefire into a legally binding regional stability agreement.

The whole thing reminds me of this “West Wing” scene in which Josh claims the president has a secret plan to fight inflation:

If the Trump administration is mad the press is reporting on “the wrong” 10-point plan from Iran, it would be a very easy thing to simply publish the “real” 10-point plan. Alternatively, they could shut up and focus on advancing negotiations this weekend.

What they don’t get to do is claim there’s a secret plan, then get upset that the press isn’t in on that secret plan. (Of COURSE they aren’t, it’s a secret, right?)

Of course, ignoring the haters is not Trump’s style. Instead, he took to Truth Social to post a lengthy diatribe decrying “low IQ” Tucker Carlson, Megyn Kelly, Candace Owens, and Alex Jones for turning on him.

This is the same attitude we got when Thomas Massie (and Trump supporters in general) were demanding the release of the Epstein files. It’s the same attitude we got when Elon Musk said Trump was “in” those same Epstein files. Unless you’re supporting whatever Trump wants RIGHT THIS MINUTE, you’re “not MAGA” and your opinion is irrelevant.

I have no real love for the podcasters listed above — between them all, you could probably count the number of episodes I’ve watched on my fingers — but I do know that to survive in the political commentary business, you almost have to have a superhuman ability to not care what other people think. (Even Donald Trump!) I’m just a tiny nobody with basically no meaningful audience, but hardly a week goes by without me getting an email about how I (or my family, or my pets) should die a horrible death. To this day (well, technically yesterday), I’m “canceled” by friends for my unacceptable right-wing views. That’s fine, I didn’t get into this business to make friends. (Though the ones I made, I cherish!)

But people who are 100% loyal to Trump no matter what he does are just as worthless — from a commentary standpoint — as people who are 100% against everything Trump does. If I already know what you’re going to write, why bother reading what you actually put down? The great thing about America is that we’re allowed to say what we think and debate those views. We can disagree with Trump about Tucker Carlson, but ALSO deride Carlson’s “Low IQ” response. I don’t agree with any human on 100% of things, and Trump is not the miraculous exception to that rule. (Still not-so-patiently waiting for the Covid Files, for example.)

At the end of the day, all we can do is be honest about a situation given the information we have — and when it comes to this most-recent ceasefire, the honest thing to say is that nobody outside the negotiation teams knows what’s actually going on. (And probably not even them, honestly.)

But that won’t stop people from declaring victory, anyway.

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Off-topic edit: We have successful splashdown of the Artemis crew!