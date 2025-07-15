Screaming into the Void

Leskunque Lepew
14h

Not a word....not a peep from any NYC media regarding the Republican mayoral candidate, Curtis Sliwa.

He is a real New Yawker who knows the city inside out...... more than anybody else running for the post.

SCA
14h

At this point I'm thanking God hourly for having gotten me out of NY 12 years ago (though unfortunately you can never get NY out of the girl). At least Chicago Democratic politics are worse but that ain't much to boast of. All my own life NYC politics have been a sewer and that don't speak of what it was like a long time before that.

It does surprise me that people keep calling our boy Zohran "charismatic" but I suppose he does, at this point, make Cuomo look like the Bernie of the weekend at. Anyway Zohran will win and NY deserves what's coming. It was once a fun place to live and work in--even in some pretty rough times--but it done flushed itself down the toilet over the past decade or so. I thought De Blasio was Moron of Morons but Eric Adams snatched that crown from his head.

I remember when NYC was saved from bankruptcy in the '70s but nobody can save it now no matter how urgently Bill Ackman tries to rally his fellow business guys. It's gonna be Minneapolis on the Hudson within 5 years.

