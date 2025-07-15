Being on the West side of the country, I don’t really pay much attention to New York City, especially the local politics of the area. However, this year was a little different with Andrew Cuomo — yes, THAT Andrew Cuomo — attempting a political comeback as Mayor of New York City, less than four years after he was forced to resign as governor of New York state in disgrace amidst sexual harassment claims.

It’s no secret I believe Cuomo should be severely punished for his role in killing New York’s elderly population by shoving covid patients into nursing homes, so it was with a (probably unhealthy) dose of satisfaction that I watched Cuomo lose the Democratic primary to relative unknown but charismatic Zohran Mamdani by a 56-44 count.

But what happened next REALLY got my attention.

Before we get into the (much more interesting) reaction on the left, I want to call out the most disgusting take on the election I’ve seen, from Representative Andy Ogles (R/TN-5):

Americans do not strip citizenship for people because they won an election. We do not deport people because they won an election. We don’t (or didn’t) use the government to punish people because they won an election. This kind of talk is in no way acceptable, ESPECIALLY coming from an elected official serving in Congress.

To be sure, Mamdani DOES align with the more extreme AOC/Bernie Sanders vision of the party, as evidenced by many of his “Summer of Love” tweets:

………..that honestly sounds like ChatGPT slop — just a string of buzzwords assembled into a not-quite-random order. (The post pre-dated ChatGPT’s release, so it’s just regular HR slop.) Mamdani’s also all-in on NYC’s “Sanctuary City” status, and vows to resist ICE efforts to deport illegals:

Fighting Trump is a recurring theme in the Mamdani campaign — he even vows to replace (via taxes) federal funding for what’s laughingly called “gender-affirming care”:

So his plan to “fight Trump” is “fully funding” their own services. According to an April estimate by New York’s Comptroller Thomas DiNapoli, NYC receives about $7.4 BILLION from the federal government each year. If you’re even a little bit skilled at reading between the lines, you see this a MASSIVE tax increase on New Yorkers. (But only the rich, we promise!)

Mamdani wants actually go EVEN FURTHER than this, “raising” $10 billion by hiking the top corporate interest rate — but not just for companies headquartered in New York:

This is the kind of economic talk that rightly spooks entire markets. Obviously, NYC is home to Wall Street, and thus some of the largest financial institutions in the country.

The rich and powerful obviously weren’t going to sit back and take that. And while the Democratic primary for Mayor of NYC is normally the entire race, this year incumbent and former Democrat Eric Adams is on the ballot. Hampered by a (dropped) corruption scandal, Adams left the Democratic primary in April and vowed to run as an independent — making him the perfect vessel for rich donors looking to stop Mamdani from taking office:

The fundraiser Wednesday [July 9th] at One Madison, a building owned by SL Green Realty Corp., was attended by several hundred people and more than 800 donated, according to a person familiar with the matter. The event was led by SL Green Chairman Marc Holliday, who had previously donated to a PAC backing former Governor Andrew Cuomo in last month’s Democratic primary for mayor. The haul is a stark turnaround for Adams, who in March reported raising a little more than $18,000 over a two-month period — the lowest among the multiple candidates then running for mayor.

Well, you KNOW that Andrew Cuomo isn’t going to sit by and let THAT cash pass him by, so EVEN THOUGH HE JUST LOST A PRIMARY TO MAMDANI, HE’S GOING TO STAY IN THE RACE.

Wow. The last few years have not been good to Andrew Cuomo. Long gone is the confident governor who commanded the adoration of the Cuomosexuals. In this video, he seems like a halting, out-of-touch old man — ESPECIALLY when compared to Mamdani’s professional-level (with good reason) social media videos.

As we know, third-party (or in this case “independent” runs) typically hurt the wrong party. (Picture two “Democrats” splitting their votes against one Republican.) This little Democratic hurdle shall be overcome by having everybody but the leader in the polls drop out of the race, leaving the “winner” to face Mamdani:

The actual election is MONTHS away! Why not “campaign” for a while, collect some sweet donor cash, and then “honorably” drop out when the voters (once again) reject you? Pretty sweet gig if you can get it! And while The Post Millennial characterizes this as a Cuomo proposal, it actually came from ANOTHER independent candidate, Jim Walden.

These types of pledges are always ridiculous, because voters aren’t going to automatically transfer between candidates — the politicians are just assuming voters all hate Mamdani more than whoever ends up with the “nomination.” Real life doesn’t work like that. Regardless, Mayor Adams doesn’t think much of the proposal, nor does he think much of Cuomo himself:

We’ve seen similar campaign shenanigans from the Democrats before, but it’s usually focused on a third-party (usually the Green Party) candidate to force them off the ballot. Occasionally, we get a “Democrats versus an Independent” battle, as in the 2016 when the establishment sabotaged Bernie Sanders during his primary run.

This case is especially ironic, as the Establishment Democrats find themselves on the outside looking in, sabotaging their own party while still claiming to be in it. But it’s to save Democracy, you see — at least the version of it where you just keep running in an election until you finally win.

I’d grab yourself some popcorn.

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share