Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
4d

Most important result of this primary (assuming Pratt is locked out) is that the LA race will become all about who can go the furthest left.

Just what the city needs!

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Dr. K's avatar
Dr. K
4d

This is obvious fraud. 25000 votes in a box, NONE for Pratt? Even someone making a mistake (100% likely to happen with 25000 votes) would account for one vote. So we know it's fraud, they know we know it's fraud, and we all just sit here and read pretty stories about it and say "Oh well...that's what we knew would happen". And somehow, everyone just is fine with all that. Or not fine, but not doing anything either. I don't get it...I really don't.

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