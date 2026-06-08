It took a few days, but the slow grind of California’s political system has finally removed Spencer Pratt from the LA Mayor equation:

Despite a strong 30% showing on election day, Spencer Pratt has spent the days since the June 2nd primary watching his 30,000-vote lead shrink and then finally disappear like a plane in the night sky.

This outcome wasn’t a surprise to anybody who’s been paying attention to West Coast politics the last decade or so, when races flip days after the polls have been closed. What makes this “result” so interesting is that it’s the THIRD place candidate who’s now winning new vote counts — effectively locking Pratt out of the general election. Just like Joe Biden in 2020, Nithya Raman got exactly the votes she needed to get exactly where and WHEN she needed them. One might think that “Democrats voting late” would help the Democrat actually winning the race, but bizarrely (or not so much), that is not the case.

California famously has the most lax election security in the nation, going so far as to overrule Huntington Beach when the city wanted to mandate voter ID.

California Governor Gavin Newsom has signed legislation that prevents local governments from requiring voters to present identification at the polls, a law aimed at curbing conservative efforts in cities like Huntington Beach. The new law is a response to Huntington Beach’s controversial voter ID requirement, which was passed by the city’s residents in March. In April, California Attorney General Rob Bonta and Secretary of State Shirley Weber sued Huntington Beach to invalidate the law, arguing the local measure violated state voting protections.

Additionally, the state allows for ballots to count as long as they are postmarked (not received) by election day — but even that rule is ripe for abuse, as ballots without postmarked are still to be accepted if the “voter” dated the envelope before the election. (Yes, really.)

And on top of all that, California allows a tremendous amount of ballot harvesting, the practice of having (usually paid) NGOs go around and “helpfully” assist voters by collecting their ballots and bringing them to a drop box or election center. In theory, this practice makes a lot of sense, because it’s easier to collect ballots from the nursing home than to get all the residents to a polling place. In practice, however, this level of ballot harvesting makes a mockery of the entire election.

As an example, in Washington (as in California), the homeless are encouraged to vote — and to register to vote basically anywhere.

This means that every election, thousands of perfectly legal ballots are mailed directly to “friendly” NGOs who “helpfully” hold onto them until somebody comes around to pick them up. Apartment dwellers know all too well the feeling of getting “legal” ballots for somebody who hasn’t lived at their address in years.

These things are only problems because California wants the election system to be as ripe for abuse as possible. Controlling the 4th 5th largest economy in the world is a huge incentive, and people cheat for a whole lot less.

But the worst part about watching the California system grind away all opposition is the smarmy way in which they do it — lecturing us about how the state just cares SO MUCH about getting it RIGHT, as if every other state and country on the planet is doing a half-assed job counting so quickly.

No, California just basically legalized election fraud. If you wanted an unaccountable, gameable political system, this is exactly what you’d come up with! And it’s not like these are brand new red flags — they’re the same red flags we see in fraudulent elections all across the world. Only in California do they gaslight us and tell us the flags are actually green.

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Shoot! Forgot to mention this juicy tidbit that may appeal to Washington readers:

Before arriving in California, Logan served as elections director for King County, Washington, overseeing elections for roughly one-third of the state’s voters. His tenure became closely associated with Washington state’s fiercely contested 2004 governor’s race. Republican candidate Dino Rossi initially appeared headed for victory. But after a series of recounts, Democrat Christine Gregoire was certified as governor-elect, despite trailing in two machine tabulations. Gregoire ultimately prevailed in an unprecedented hand recount of nearly 2.9 million ballots, winning the race by just 129 votes.

THE GUY RUNNING THE LA ELECTION RAN SEATTLE ELECTIONS DURING THE ‘04 DEBACLE!