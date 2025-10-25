If you want to know what kind of week it’s been, here’s a quick short summary:

I scooped up Bonnie for a quick trip outside, but as we got to the door Spunky was sitting in the window all excited about something or another. Bonnie was NOT having it, and cat owners know that means pure panic and a hurricane of death.

In this case, pure panic meant absolutely shredding me trying to get down after first latching on to me so she’d stay up. (I think she spawned an extra four sets of claws in that fifteen or so seconds!) And OF COURSE she got so scared that she peed all over me in terror.

On the bright side, my Trump Halloween costume is coming along quite nicely…..

Buy me some antibiotics on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Despite this unfortunate turn of events, today I should be wrapping up my Portland article for publication tomorrow morning. It ended up being LONG (you’ll see why), but my goal is to write a near-comprehensive look at the situation you can send to your friends.