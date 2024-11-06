Watching MSNBC, and they just called Pennsylvania for Trump. (While still telling people 1/6 was an insurrection and the electoral college sucks — but that’s neither here nor there.)

With those 19 electoral votes, Trump has achieved the needed 270 votes to win the election.

Now comes the hard part of exposing and dismantling the censorship industrial complex and the truths surrounding covid and January 6th.

Wow. MSNBC is still going with “Trump wants to shoot Liz Cheney in the face” line. Looks it’s going to be a miserable next four years from the mainstream media. I guess that’s good for my job security?

Trump is scheduled to speak shortly. I’ll post the video after it’s over and then it’s time to crash out for the night! Thank you to everybody who hung out on the election open thread!

