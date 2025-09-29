It got lost in the aftermath of the assassination of Charlie Kirk, but a few weeks ago the Senate Foreign Relations Committee held a hearing to discuss a few of Trump’s pending nominations. One of these nominations was Riley Barnes, the nominee for Assistant Secretary of State for Democracy, Human Rights, and Labor.

This article is mostly centered around Tim Kaine’s RESPONSE to Barnes’ remarks, but to set the stage we must first hear from Barnes in the relevant section of his opening statement:

And here’s Tim Kaine’s response:

This statement shows a profound misunderstanding of what natural rights are and where they come from. Kaine seems to think the founders believed natural rights come from the Christian God, who handed down the First Amendment from Mount Sanai. That’s not at all correct.

What the founders thought of as natural rights are the rights that humans have in the world without government. If you found yourself on a deserted island, you can say what you want. You can work to claim property, and then you can defend yourself and that property. If another boatload of survivors crashes onto the island, you can associate (or not) with who you want. These rights exist even if Literally Hitler crashes onto the island with a full SS squad — though it’s almost certain your newfound government will violate your natural rights like most other governments in history.

But the founders knew that when it comes to the real world, some people (bandits, criminals, tax collectors) look to violate your natural rights by taking your property or causing harm to you. A country full of individual citizens requires some sort of framework to punish those people (and handle national defense). Therefore, the American government was created by — and is subservient to — the people in order to uphold their pre-existing rights.

This simple change in thinking upended the entire notion of government. If your government, like most governments in history, believe that rights come FROM government, then government is quite clearly the “master” who must be obeyed.

This is why the bill of rights is worded the way it is. The Constitutions acknowledges those natural rights and (supposedly) stops the government from violating those rights.

The First Amendment doesn’t give you free speech — you already HAVE the ability to speak freely. What the First Amendment does is stop the government from infringing on that right. Put in simpler terms, it might read something like:

“We will not interfere with what you say or what you publish. We will not determine who you associate with. We will not stop you from peacefully assembling.”

This is literally the foundation of the nation — and it’s a good thing. Other countries don’t have that fundamental guarantee. I’ve been picking on the UK a lot lately, but it provides a perfect example of the squishy nature of government-based rights.

When the government defines free speech as speech you’re allowed to say, they get to arrest you for speaking.

This has been an ongoing problem across Europe, as governments continue to restrict the definition of “legal” speech. Famous street artist Banksy recently made a very public comment on these developments — and it provides a perfect story in three pictures. Here’s the original piece:

This, of course, embarrassed and angered the government, so they moved to censor the piece completely by putting a wall in front of it, and then putting some idiots in front of the wall:

Eventually, the government decided to just “remove” the entire exhibit, which didn’t exactly work out as well as planned:

Now THAT’S art!

Of course, the First Amendment is only the first amendment. The Second Amendment ensures (?) the government won’t interfere with your ability to protect yourself. What does it look like when you don’t have the Second Amendment?

“The best defense for most people is to comply.”

Americans:

This isn’t because Americans are bloodthirsty and itching to shoot home invaders. (Well, not most of them.) The founders understood a government that prevents people from defending themselves is simply emboldening criminals to continually violate the rights of law-abiding citizens.

That’s why the distinction between natural rights and government-granted rights is a very important one. The natural impulse of government is to expand its power — meaning that if you allow government to determine what you’re allowed to say, they’ll quickly determined you’re not allowed to say anything bad about the government.

And there’s no practical limit to that power — the only way to fight it is to stock the government with people who understand the importance of natural rights.

We saw MANY government-granted “rights” during covid. You can only come to the restaurant if you have a vax card. You can only fly with proof of your negative test. You can only work if we allow you to work. (Either through “non-essential” classification or vaccine mandates.) You can only protest if your covid app is green. As I said, there’s no limiting principle at play.

Thus, this new development out of the UK isn’t a big surprise:

Now ostensibly this Digital ID is to fight the “illegal” section of the UK economy — people working in the UK when they shouldn’t even BE in the UK. First, I will point out that problem was completely government-created, and it shouldn’t be on the back of the people to fix the government’s mistake. Second, I will point to this Preston Bryne tweet noting that the UK arrests more people for speech violations than they do illegal worker violations — so it’s pretty clear where the priority of the government is.

But it’s almost CERTAIN this program will extend to more than just employment verification. Maybe that’s why Lisa Nandy (Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport) is so insistent that every citizen subject will be required to get a Digital ID — even if they’re not looking for a new job.

And this scheme doesn’t solve the fundamental problem faced by the UK government — if an employer is already breaking the rules to hire somebody illegally, why would they suddenly start following the rules surrounding digital ID?

“It will be mandatory.”

It’s common sense that the people who aren’t following the current rules aren’t going to start following the new rules. This is a stupid “solution” to a problem that the government itself created.

Say that in the UK, and you’ll get arrested.

