I had a very nice lunch today with an old friend who is a devout covidian and believer of any legacy lies. We talked about restaurants, food, and a couple people we know in common. She is from Chechia and left in 1968. She said she left a terrible country and now the US is worse. I agreed with her. We did not discuss why she thinks it's worse (orange man bad) and why I think it's worse. She gave me a big hug when we parted company and she said we should get together more often. I did not allow her to speak about the "unusual" weather either. Superficiality is the answer. OMG I appreciate your sane posts, but it's still very frustrating to live with such blind people.

We had wine with lunch. There was a DUI check post on our way home. I was driving. We stopped and when I was questioned, I told the cop I had had wine with lunch. He asked if I was OK to drive. I told him I had come 14 miles and was doing fine. The cop motioned us forward. She said she couldn't believe I told the truth. If she had been driving, she would have lied and been a quivering mess. I told her that it was an example of how truth telling can be just fine. Argh.

Our rights, expertly explained, thank you. I read today on Truth Social that an Englishman was sentenced to two years in prison for a facebook post. I wonder how the so-called law enforcement officers in Britain rationalize their acceptance of and enforcement of tyranny against their own people?

And Kaine, wasn't he on the ticket with Hillary? They sure know how to pick'em.

Baseball? What's that? Oh, yes, I vaguely remember growing up a diehard Cardinals fan, even skipping high school to attend a World Series day game in 1968. Five years ago I was set free. Free of the TV, free of the games on radio, free of the propaganda commercials and the faux celebrities, free of the rigged games.

This came after the appalling behavior by all sports teams in 2020 when they publicly bowed down at the altar of a criminal, worshipped his image, promoted violence, and then engaged in the scam of the Covid Plandemic. They lost me permanently, and I am FAR better off without them.

