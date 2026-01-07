By now it’s not exactly breaking news that a woman was shot and killed by an ICE agent conducting an immigration sweep in Minneapolis this afternoon. Predictably, this incident is being spun in wildly different directions by various media outlets. Here’s the best video I could find/make, posted without comment so you can make up your own mind.

First, the full videos showing multiple angles of the incident:

And some slowed-down zoom shots of the actual confrontation:

Here’s the picture of the car:

And here’s the press conference of the Minnesota officials afterward.

Edit to add a Tim Walz video from his press conference. He’s threatening to activate the National Guard…against the federal government?

What do we think? I (obviously) have a few thoughts, but I don’t want to taint your opinion by sharing it up front. (I’ll drop it in the comments section in an hour or two, after the majority of the debate has been hashed out.)

