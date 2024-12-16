Answer:

And that’s what we’ve got for you today! I, of course, will be celebrating Boston Tea Party Day in my usual fashion…….

(Complete with soundtrack, of course.)

Before we get into today’s post, I need to make amends for last week’s post. This little guy accidentally got cut, and he’s very upset about it!

Apologies, Smacky!

Last week I also featured a video of a kitty snuggling in to sleep with his human and mentioned that’s what G does. The very next day, he proved it — how would you like to wake up to this face…..right in your face?

Yeah, I love it, too.

One of his other favorite sleeping spots:

Bonnie was sleeping in the same position as G, but picked her head up when I went to take the picture. ☹️

Rounding out G’s favorite sleeping spots, the nap box normally has a hard occupancy limit of ONE. Exceptions only made in an emergency — like when somebody’s stomping on the roof.

Great (and serious) news from Gay North Dakota — noted Covid Tyrant, Convoy Hater, and all-around terrible person Chrystia Freeland has unexpectedly resigned as deputy prime minister and finance minister in the Canadian Cabinet. Her resignation letter reads as an anti-Trump screed. (No surprise there.)

This is Very Bad News for Justin Trudeau.

Is winning contagious?

Perhaps the coolest, and most next-level, piece of art I’ve ever seen — a copy of Fahrenheit 451 that only becomes readable after the pages are exposed to flames….

Every now and again, I feature a video of something being crushed by a hydraulic press. Today, it’s a piece of glass.

Another semi-regular feature is ordinary people doing ordinary things EXTREMELY well. Like this guy painting a curb:

I could watch that all day.

Sometimes, humans can just be awesome. Even teenage boys.

Problem: You are a toddler and want to be just like dad, but dad can spin a basketball on his finger. Being a toddler, you cannot.

Solution:

Step one in fixing society is to admit that oftentimes, those who commit the most heinous crimes feel no remorse whatsoever:

One of the best things about getting into video editing is being able to make the jokes in my head into reality!

Sadly, I’m not on this guy’s level — yet!

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! Please add your own positive tales to the comment section below! Also, does anybody live in the New Jersey area who can tell us what they see at night? Inquiring minds want to know!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share