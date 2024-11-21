You guys know I’m a sucker for a good Glenn Greenwald interview OR a good Tucker Carlson interview, so when a Glenn Greenwald/Tucker Carlson interview dropped yesterday, I dropped my plans and watched! The entire interview is just under two hours, and features a heavy emphasis on the escalating Russia war.

The interview’s opening segment set the tone:

During the ensuing conversation, Carlson relays a story about Mike Johnson not wanting to talk to Vladimir Putin, despite authorizing billions in spending for the war. Greenwald has a theory involving Tulsi Gabbard about why that is……

In this clip, the pair of reporters remember 9/11 and its aftermath:

After a great point about how our society is all backward because the government knows everything about private citizens, but we’re not allowed to know anything about our “public” servants, the conversation turns to how Trump is “pulling back the curtain”.

After a few jabs at Joe & Mika for going to Mar-a-Lago and “bending the knee”, Greenwald discusses how the trip was a desperate move to stay relevant in the face of a shrinking audience:

In today’s last clip, Glenn Greenwald shares his super power of remembering stuff that happened in the past — in this case, “Demographics is Destiny.”

These meme will never catch on, but I made it so here it is:

Once again, I suggest anybody who likes Glenn Greenwald to watch the entire interview — you won’t be disappointed!

In case you missed it the pinned comments of yesterday’s article, Matt Gaetz is withdrawing his name for consideration for Attorney General:

What’s all that about?

While finishing up today’s final edits, I missed Trump announcing his pick to replace Gaetz:

