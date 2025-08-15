At the end of my last post, I mentioned I found an interesting tidbit on the website Sara Sadhwani — a member of the supposedly ‘independent’ redistricting commission in California — and offered a free month’s subscription to whoever found it first. Arne was closest with this guess:

Well, it's curious that the Citizens Redistricting Commission site Sadhwani links to does not exist, but I think you have this in mind: "In a voting rights case before the California Supreme Court, I coauthored an amicus brief that summarizes empirical research on the benefits of maximizing the voting strength of historically excluded communities."

That was on the right track, but not exactly what I had in mind. Let’s dive in. Checking Sara’s CV page, we find our cookie….or at the least the first crumbs of it.

The actual link to the Kamala Harris Project article now leads to a 404 error, but firing up the Wayback Machine, I found the original IndiaWest article explaining what exactly the Kamala Harris Project WAS:

A little later in the article, it’s mentioned the group organized a symposium in 2021 to discuss the new Vice President’s first 100 days in office. Once again using the Wayback Machine to overcome broken links, I even found the agenda for the Zoom meeting.

You know what you’re getting into right away

After seeing the agenda was originally hosted on USC Dornslife’s webpage, I headed over to YouTube and searched the group’s videos. And there, smack in the middle of the first of three videos covering the symposium, we find Sadhwani making some totally independent and non-partisan comments:

The rest of the video (which had 279 views when I first checked) was EXACTLY what you would expect from a group of “diverse” political science professors, many from California — a virtual tongue bath extoling the greatness (and blackness) of Kamala Harris. The conversation was MAINLY focused on race, and Sadhwani make a presentation highlighting Kamala’s multi-racial background. (It sounded to me like political market research, but what do I know?)

This is Sadhwani’s academic wheelhouse, as her CV highlights YEARS of work inside the higher education system talking about and measuring race in politics. This is how she spoke of the 2018 midterms:

Sadhwani was a newsletter editor (Ethnicity and Politics Section) of the American Political Science Association before being promoted to work on taskforces and committees.

Take a look at the APSA’s most recent posts and see if you can determine what the group’s ideology might be:

So while it may have been shocking to see a member of California’s “independent” redistricting commission on hand to advocate for Gavin Newsom’s redistricting plan, it should NOT be shocking to see Sara Sadhwani there — she’s a long-time progressive and Democratic operative in all but title. That’s fine — but Newsom trying to pass her off as a neutral observer to this debacle is dishonest at best.

