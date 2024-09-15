Democratic presidential candidate Kamala Harris finally sat down for her first solo interview since current president (barely) Joe Biden was forced from the race in late July. Coming on the heels of a better-than-expected debate performance, political junkies wondered if Harris had finally turned the corner.

She has not.

Clocking in at just under 11 minutes, this interview with Pittsburgh ABC reporter Brian Taff would be laughably bad if this were at all a laughing matter. How far can you stand to watch?

Legendary difficulty — watching the entire interview, no breaks! (Screaming into the Void assumes no responsibility for injury — mental or physical — incurred by attempting to obtain Legendary status.)

Pro level — You can handle Kamala’s “answer” about what specific policies she supports to bring down prices:

(Economic tip: If you’re ever asked how you’re going to bring prices down, “free money from government” is not the correct answer.)

Amateur level — You can stomach almost 30 seconds of contradictory rambling. (It doesn’t matter what the question was because the answer doesn’t actually address anything!)

In this moment, we were all Brian Taff:

If you couldn’t handle even a second of this interview, here’s a helpful gif summary:

