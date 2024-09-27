Kamala Harris is visiting the Southern Border in Arizona today as she continues to make the case that she’s stronger on border security than Donald Trump. Check out her new ad:

It’s a good thing that “liar liar, pants on fire” is only a childhood saying, or everybody involved in that video would be suffering from third-degree burns.

Additionally, Tim Walz appeared on “Meet the Press” to shore up support for Harris on the immigration issue. Did he succeed? You be the judge:

“Congress won’t give us money to secure the border” is pretty laughable considering Democrats didn’t think the border was a problem until six months before the election. Because of course, the biggest hurdle in Kamala’s attempt to flip the border debate upside down is the giant pile of video evidence from before 2024:

This is what ALL the Democrats were saying in 2020. The border is fine and Donald Trump is a racist for wanting it closed. The border is a MORAL issue, and as moral Americans, we should let everybody in.

Oh, and undocumented immigrants aren’t criminals.

Except…..when they are actually criminals. As posted today by Michael Shellenberger, it turns out that over 600,000 illegals have serious criminal history — including over 13,000 CONVICTED of homicide! (Click to enlarge if needed)

(View the other pages here: page 2, page 4)

And the situation is actually much, much worse than that, says former Navy SEAL Sean Ryan in interview with Joe Rogan. Ryan claims that terrorists are utilizing our open border and planning October 7th-style attacks inside the US:

If Kamala Harris hasn’t changed her values, she still believes the border is a moral issue — and as such, it should remain open. A couple lying political ads and a well-rehearsed line about a “bipartisan border bill” won’t reverse that.

American tax dependent Vladimir Zelensky is back in America. After campaigning for Kamala Harris and being part of the most disgusting picture of the year —

Zelensky met with Donald Trump today, who (again) urged ending the Ukraine war.

Simply contrasting the facial expressions of Zelensky in these two instances tells you everything you need to know about where the candidates stand on the issue of Ukraine.

Finally, long-time readers may remember this article going over FOIAed FBI emails surrounding January 6th. In doing that research, this particular document always stood out —

It’s very difficult to read (probably intentionally), but under “IOC Intelligence” is this line —

“As of 1115 hours, partner agencies indicated [REDACTED] dressed in black, some with orange hats, are present on Capitol Complex grounds.”

This has bugged me ever since. I’ve tried contacting people with access to the tapes to try to find out where these people were and what they did. (Mike Benz has stated the first group to breach the Capitol was wearing orange.) Mostly these attempts have been fruitless. But yesterday I saw this:

And now I have a bunch more leads! Stay tuned……….

Here’s the speech Harris gave today regarding immigration. Spoiler alert: it’s Donald Trump’s fault.