Harsh news out of the New York Judicial system today, as Donald Trump has been CONVICTED of 34 FELONIES!
After over 8 years of wall-closing, the walls have finally closed in on Donald Trump, who will forever be remembered as CONVICTED FELON Donald Trump. (Well, at least until his appeal.)
Trump will now be forced to move back into his old (and much shabbier) residence for a sentence of four years. He’ll live life under intense scrutiny and is even forbidden from driving. Although travel is sometimes permitted under the terms of the sentence, Trump will be constantly followed by government agents and forced to endure government transportation.
In addition, Trump is sentenced to four years of government servitude in what is widely considered the most difficult job in the world. And no doubt that every single day of his
term sentence, the press will be there to remind us of Trump’s CONVICTED FELON stance.
An update to yesterday’s LA catastrofuck:
………….are they relying on AI to send out evacuation alerts?
I was planning on publishing part II of the End of an Error article today, but since it features Mark Zuckerberg, I figured I should watch his just-dropped episode on Joe Rogan and get a little bit more knowledge of the situation before ripping him to shreds.
Preview clip:
Remember, the important thing is Donald Trump is a convicted felon.
A felon!
Convicted and everything!
"The President in particular is very much a figurehead — he wields no real power whatsoever. He is apparently chosen by the government, but the qualities he is required to display are not those of leadership but those of finely judged outrage. For this reason the President is always a controversial choice, always an infuriating but fascinating character. His job is not to wield power but to draw attention away from it. On those criteria President Trump is one of the most successful Presidents the Galaxy has ever had — he has already spent 8 of his 8 presidential years in court with one conviction thus far. The question on everybody's mind is, can he improve those stats and go 12 for 12?” ―Douglas Adams, The Hitchhiker’s Guide to the Galaxy (If he were alive today. Probably)
Trump should move immediately to copyright the “Convicted Felon”. T-shirts, bourbon glasses, coffee cups….