Harsh news out of the New York Judicial system today, as Donald Trump has been CONVICTED of 34 FELONIES!

After over 8 years of wall-closing, the walls have finally closed in on Donald Trump, who will forever be remembered as CONVICTED FELON Donald Trump. (Well, at least until his appeal.)

Trump will now be forced to move back into his old (and much shabbier) residence for a sentence of four years. He’ll live life under intense scrutiny and is even forbidden from driving. Although travel is sometimes permitted under the terms of the sentence, Trump will be constantly followed by government agents and forced to endure government transportation.

In addition, Trump is sentenced to four years of government servitude in what is widely considered the most difficult job in the world. And no doubt that every single day of his term sentence, the press will be there to remind us of Trump’s CONVICTED FELON stance.

An update to yesterday’s LA catastrofuck:

………….are they relying on AI to send out evacuation alerts?

I was planning on publishing part II of the End of an Error article today, but since it features Mark Zuckerberg, I figured I should watch his just-dropped episode on Joe Rogan and get a little bit more knowledge of the situation before ripping him to shreds.

Preview clip:

Remember, the important thing is Donald Trump is a convicted felon.

Convicted and everything!

Share