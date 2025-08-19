I’m mostly concentrating on finishing up my UK article today, but — as expected — the governors of Oregon and Washington have responded to AG Pam Bondi’s letters demanding the states cease their “sanctuary state” activities.

First, Oregon governor Tina Kotek’s response:

Dear Attorney General Bondi: The State of Oregon acknowledges receipt of your letter of August 13, 2025. Your letter asserts the State of Oregon engages in “policies and procedures that thwart federal immigration enforcement” You demanded a response by today. On behalf of the State of Oregon and its citizens, I respectfully disagree with your assertions. The State of Oregon, its public officials, and its law enforcement officers do not engage in conduct that thwarts federal immigration enforcement. Since Oregon enacted is state law regarding federal immigration enforcement nearly 40 years ago, Oregon public officials and law enforcement officers have not violated federal immigration enforcement law. Oregon enacted a law regarding federal immigration enforcement in 1987. A 2018 ballot measure to repeal portions of Oregon’s federal immigration enforcement law failed when 63% percent of Oregon voters opposed repealing the existing law. The original state immigration law was strengthened and clarified by the Oregon Legislature in 2021. The Oregon Attorney General's sanctuary guidance states “Oregon stands for the safety, dignity, and human rights of all Oregonians.” The citizens of Oregon have repeatedly and emphatically supported Oregon's immigration enforcement policy. The State of Oregon acknowledges your threat to pursue criminal charges against public officials “using their official position to obstruct federal immigration efforts and facilitating or inducing illegal immigration.” No Oregon public official or law enforcement officer is engaged in any activity to “obstruct” federal immigration efforts. Oregon's enacted laws are consistent with the Tenth Amendment and anticommandeering rule. The state does not take on the additional expense or burden to perform federal immigration enforcement as it is the job of the federal ‘government. The State of Oregon is in compliance with federal law and will continue to follow state law. ‘Therefore, no “immediate initiatives” are necessary to eliminate laws that impede federal immigration enforcement. Sincerely,

Governor Tina Kotek

This is hardly surprising, considering the State of Oregon is fighting tooth and nail to keep its election scam in place:

Washington governor Bob Ferguson takes the defiance a step or two further:

Dear Attorney General Bondi: I am in receipt of your letter dated August 13, 2025, which purports to notify me that Washington State "has been identified" as a "so-called sanctuary jurisdiction"—on grounds that your letter makes no effort whatsoever to explain. You refer to unidentified "policies and practices" within Washington State that violate federal law—again, without any explanation. You baselessly invoke federal obstruction, conspiracy, and harboring statutes that carry criminal penalties with prison time. You even threaten that state officials "operating under the color of law, using their official position to obstruct federal immigration enforcement efforts and facilitating or inducing illegal immigration may be subject to criminal charges." You are hereby notified that Washington State will not be bullied or intimidated by threats and legally baseless accusations. In the America that I love and have taught my children to revere, we resolve our differences peacefully through public discourse and, if necessary, through the courts—not by threatening political opponents with imprisonment. You take a different approach. You threaten me, police officers, state troopers, sheriffs, judges, and other officials with prison time. Why? Because our state legislature passed a bipartisan law that appropriately and lawfully limits the diversion of our state and local resources to federal immigration enforcement. Your threat to criminally prosecute state officials embarrasses and disgraces the office of the United States Attorney General. Washington State is proud to be a welcoming community that values immigrants' and refugees' contributions to our economy and our cultural fabric. We do so while accounting for and complying with applicable federal law. If you really believe Washington State is in conflict with controlling federal law, you would make some effort to explain that. You did not, because you cannot. In 2017, I was the first state attorney general to challenge President Trump's efforts to trample our Constitution in court, and I was the first attorney general to defeat him. I, along with my team at the Washington Attorney General's Office, went on to defeat the first Trump Administration 55 times. We were unsuccessful in just three cases. Given that history, I am prepared to defend Washington from any litigation you wish to pursue. If you choose to challenge me and my state, be advised that we will defeat you and seek all appropriate costs and fees. You seem to believe that cavalierly threatening criminal prosecution will result in me compromising the values of my state. Never. You seek to have Washington State bend the knee to a Trump Administration that, day by day, drags us closer to authoritarianism. Never. I am not intimidated by you or the President. I will defend our democracy, the rule of law, and the people of my state. Always. Sincerely, Bob Ferguson

Governor

This statement couldn’t come at a worse time, as DoT officials have been drilling into the deadly truck crash in Florida last week. What they found probably won’t surprise you……

So while the governor of Washington is defending breaking federal law to defend illegal immigrants, the government of Washington is breaking federal law to employ those same illegal immigrants — even the ones who cannot read traffic signs!!! — driving multi-ton death machines down (and across) our freeways.

What could go wrong?

