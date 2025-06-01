Today, Israeli supporters participating in the “Run for Their Lives” event in Boulder, Colorado, were attacked by a man wielding Molotov cocktails and shouting about Palestine.

The man evidentially dressed as a landscaper and threw the explosives on unsuspecting walkers who are drawing attention to the hostages still held in Gaza. The group has been walking every Sunday since Thanksgiving 2023.

After the attack, the suspect — Mohamad Soliman — stayed on the scene, continuing to shout at the crowd. Police eventually arrested Soliman with no further escalation.

Here’s a fairly non-graphic video of the aftermath:

And the police update:

The situation is complicated by a story run earlier today detailing an Israeli attack on an aid station in Gaza. This is (of course) disputed by the Israelis. Either way, they need to keep their eternal holy war over in the sand where it belongs.

