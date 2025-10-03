Some stories are worth the hassle of a phone post……

Roughly 7 hours ago:

Now:

The announcement came after Trump gave Hamas until Oct. 5 to accept a deal to end the war between the terrorist group and Israel and release all the hostages. Trump announced the deadline in a post on Truth Social on Oct. 3.

The group also said it has accepted parts of the peace proposal to end the war in Gaza, including giving up power, but noted that other provisions would require further consultations among Palestinians.

Gaza-based terrorist group Hamas said Friday it has agreed to release all hostages in accordance with U.S. President Donald Trump’s 20-point peace plan.

Edit to add the Hamas response:

“Hamas appreciates the Arab, Islamic, and international efforts, as well as the efforts of U.S. President Donald Trump, calling for stopping the war on the Gaza Strip, exchanging prisoners, immediate entry of aid, rejecting the occupation of the Strip, and rejecting the displacement of our Palestinian people from it.

Within this framework and to achieve the cessation of war and full withdrawal from the Strip, the movement announces its approval to release all occupation prisoners, alive and dead, according to the exchange formula mentioned in President Trump’s proposal, and providing the field conditions for the exchange process. In this context, the movement confirms its readiness to immediately enter negotiations through mediators to discuss the details.

The movement also renews its approval to hand over the administration of the Gaza Strip to a Palestinian independent technocratic authority based on Palestinian national consensus and relying on Arab and Islamic support.

As for other issues mentioned in President Trump’s proposal related to the future of the Gaza Strip and the authentic rights of the Palestinian people, these are linked to a comprehensive national position based on relevant international laws and resolutions, and will be discussed through a comprehensive Palestinian national framework in which Hamas will participate and contribute responsibly.”