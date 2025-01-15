Last week:
Today:
Hopefully this is just the beginning of the reduction in global temperature. (Trump only has 4 more days to also end the Ukraine war!)
I gotta say it was a good day
Pam Bondi promising to opening the books about the FBI hiring informants to spy on Americans is the cherry on top of the sundae today.
https://rumble.com/v69p7z4-bondi.html
Amazing how quickly things turn under real leadership, hasn't even taken office yet. Reminds me of Reagan getting the hostages out of Iran as he took office, after hapless Carter administration.