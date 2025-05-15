California taxpayer and TV star Gavin Newsom has had enough. For a number of years, the wonderful state of California has suffered from a growing homelessness problem. No matter how much money the state shoveled into well-connected NGOs ($24 BILLION in 5 years), the problem just seemed to get worse.

In the social media age, it’s not uncommon to see photos or videos of entire streets lined with homeless-inhabited tents — like this shot of downtown San Diego from the San Diego Tribune.

Enough is enough. Speaking to the press today, Newsom expressed his frustrations with whoever’s running (and ruining) the great state of California. “Time to do your job,” Newsom admonished the Golden State’s politicians. “People are dying on their watch! Dying on their watch! How do people get re-elected?”

As Newsom’s hair so eloquently explains, homeless encampments have been littering California’s countryside for years and years! Today, Newsom is determined to find whoever’s responsible for this unacceptable situation, and HOLD THEM ACCOUNTABLE!

I won’t lie, I was inspired by Newsom’s passion! This man is taking time away from tweeting about Donald Trump and/or Florida to consider the well-being of people in California! It’s so rare that somebody from outside the arena would pay attention to our “public servants”, I decided to help Newsom determine who’s responsible for California’s downfall.

After hours of furious digging, I came across this mysterious video featuring an unknown politician who looks to be male — but it’s California, so we can’t assume anything. Although I was unable to determine exactly who this worthless bureaucrat is, it’s clear that WHOEVER it is, they’re chiefly responsible for California’s terrible mismanagement the last 20 or so years.

If Gavin Newsom is able to locate this mysterious figure, he might just have a chance to save his state from the terrible downward spiral that’s made it the laughingstock of the United States. If Newsom can hold this guy accountable for the horrific mismanagement of California and provide solutions to its ongoing problems, the people of the state would likely hail him as some sort of hero.

Hell, they might even make him governor!

Under Newsom’s “leadership”, California’s deficit has ballooned to an almost-comical $12 billion. To help shrink it, Newsom’s seemingly throwing up the white flag on covering healthcare costs for anybody who can get across the border.

Predictably, the costs of the existing program overran initial estimates because more people enrolled than expected. (If only somebody had told them this would happen!)

The Department of Health Care Services, which oversees Medi-Cal, cited a number of reasons for exceeding its budget, including that it was spending about $2.7 billion more than anticipated on people without legal status. The state spends about $8.5 billion a year from the general fund to cover immigrants who are in the country without legal authorization, according to the Newsom administration’s estimates.

Watch Newsom’s full remarks about his revised budget below. Newsom alternates between bragging about the work government has done and admonishing the government for not doing enough. It would be hilarious if it weren’t so serious.