One of the main focuses of this Substack is exposing the massive, coordinated effort to stifle free speech around the globe. In this last week, this effort has taken multiple strides forward — and they’re all playing out about exactly as expected. Although some countries are further along the censorship track than others, the train is coming for us all.

In the UK, they’re already at the ‘arrest regular people for Facebook posts’ stage of censorship:

Just across the English Channel, France has progressed to arresting the owner of semi-encrypted messaging app Telegram:

The extra layer of irony here is that Pavel Durov founded “VKontakte” — a Russian social media site — in 2006. After pro-democracy protests erupted in Russia in 2011, the Russian government demanded Durov hand over the identities of the protestors and take down their communities. (Any of this sound familiar?)

Ultimately, Durov sold his stake in VKontakte and left Russia — founding Telegram in Dubai to dodge government censorship of the platform. (Durov discusses some of this during an hour-long interview with Tucker Carlson last April.)

Looks like he underestimated the global appetite for censorship, as Durov was arrested and charged with basically every crime that somebody committed on his platform. (You’ll note this actually encourages law enforcement to go online and break the law in order to ‘build a case’ against the platform.)

This is sort of like arresting Taco Bell CEO Sean Tresvant because employees are selling weed out of the drive-through window. But the arrest still sends a powerful message to others in Durov’s situation — which is perhaps the point.

This self-imposed style of censorship is perhaps even more dangerous than government-targeted censorship, because it literally creates a ‘new normal’ in which people are uncomfortable sharing their real thoughts for fear of being kicked out of the conversation. (Sound familiar?)

But as crazy as the Durov story is, it gets shoved out of the headlines by Brazil:

This came just days after Brazil froze the assets of Starlink on the grounds that the company was part of a “de facto economic group” with X. Now I don’t know much about the details of Brazilian politics, so I spent yesterday doing a bunch of research. And typically the first place I start with a story about free speech — especially one in Brazil — is Glenn Greenwald: (This video was shot just before the ban was issued, but after the writing was on the wall.)

“We will only allow those platforms that maintain a closed system of information for our citizens to hear and say only what we think they should be hearing and saying. This is happening in the DEMOCRATIC world, the ostensibly Western democratic world. I cannot do anything more in terms of words to express how extreme, how severe, and how dangerous this trend is. We could see it coming for several years now, and it is here.”

After watching this, I spent literally two hours trying to find the actual text of Judge Moraes’ ruling. I finally tracked down a Portuguese site that linked to the (Portuguese!) text, ran it through a translator, and read through it. (The translated text is here if you’d like to read it for yourself. It’s possible this is the only place on the internet to find it.)

Moraes spends the first third or so of the ruling outlining why he’s able to punish a non-Brazilian company. (Basically, to run a biz in Brazil, you must follow Brazilian laws. This reminds me of the “we’ll pull your business license” threat that some governments used if companies protested covid rules.)

On page 22 of the ruling, we find this little nugget:

More on this later.

This passage about “democracy” had me cracking up. I know what the judge is trying to say, but the lecture falls flat when official government sources are the greatest sources of ‘the production of massive disinformation’ on the planet:

But what IS hate speech and anti-democratic speech? As you may have guessed, it’s political speech that the ruling class hates.

I’m kind of left speechless here. I lived through the 2016 Brexit and Trump campaigns, and don’t remember either being a “hate campaign” — but a paper from Cambridge Analytica is apparently good enough for this judge when banning his political opposition.

The deeper I dug into the issue, the more striking the parallels to America became. In 2022, then-President Jair Bolsonaro lost an extremely close election to now-President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. Some Bolsonaro supporters protested — culminating in a January 6th-style riot. The incoming administration demanded social media companies ban people who participated — and X/Twitter refused.

Sound at all familiar?

Michael Shellenberger breaks down the situation — noting that other companies are happily complying with the requests of the Brazilian government. (As noted in the ruling above.)

But why would Facebook and these other sites comply with seemingly illegal censorship demands? Mike Benz explains:

(This entire 2-hour interview is well worth watching!)

Benz is talking about Zuckerberg’s recent letter to Jim Jordan admitting the Biden White House was pressuring Facebook to censor true content that would “increase vaccine hesitancy”. (In a Russia-like move, Facebook deleted entire groups dedicated to sharing real-life side effects of the covid jabs.)

It’s all well and good that you feel bad about it now, Mark — but the real test was how you acted when it mattered most. And in the moment he complied with government demands — which obviously led to more government demands.

It’s easy to see how slippery this slope is. When the FBI calls Facebook up and tells them to remove obviously illegal posts — child porn or direct threats, for example — OF COURSE they want to do that. But the next request is to ban somebody like Alex Jones, who is exercising legal-but-unpopular speech. And once you do that, there’s 4 more requests for “people who are almost as bad as Alex Jones”. Sooner or later, your entire staff is doing nothing but acting as hall monitors for the government.

Maybe Zuck finally understands this now and actually realizes the censorship was wrong, and he isn’t just trying to cover his ass from an incoming Trump administration (backed by a suddenly energetic Robert Kennedy Jr.) that may be looking for revenge.

If he’s truly sorry about the censorship, Zuckerberg should simply make the Facebook Files public ala the Twitter Files. Let us all see what the government is demanding and what the company did. Until he does that, I’ll consider Zuckerberg a fake ally along with Chris Cuomo.

But Zuckerberg is right to be worried. During an election in which Kamala Harris is trying to make the race about anything BUT policy, her record on censorship is clear and convincing. Here she is talking to Jake Tapper about how Twitter should suspend then-president Trump because he uses Twitter to ‘incite harm’ (this is BEFORE January 6th).

And again with Anderson Cooper:

And again:

“The bottom line is that you can’t say that you have one rule for Facebook and you have a different rule for Twitter.”

That’s so weird, because as private companies I would EXPECT them to have different rules. The only way they’d end up with the same rule is if government pushed them there. (That’s the ‘oversight and regulation’ that she was talking about.)

And Harris isn’t the only enthusiastic censor in her campaign. You may remember Rob Flaherty from the Twitter Files, leaning in to social media sites to ramp up the censorship:

Yeah, that guy is now a Deputy Campaign Manager for Kamala Harris.

Former Clinton White House staffers are getting in on the action as well:

The entire article is batshit insane, but Reich specifically lists the ways in which we could “rein in” Musk — and what do you know? It looks like the stuff that’s already happening in the rest of the world:

There’s no doubt in my mind that a future Harris administration would not only allow the Censorship Industrial Complex to exist, it would massively expand and entrench that system to the point where we may never be able to remove it. That’s one of the biggest reasons I believe Harris must be defeated this November.

This is already way too long, so I’ll leave you with this clip of Mike Benz on Tucker last February. In this clip, Benz explains exactly how democracy got inverted and no longer means what we think it does. (Sort of like “vaccine”!) Once you watch this, ‘voters are an attack on our democracy’ will make complete sense. Well, sort of.

