For years now, we’ve been bombarded with scathing articles admonishing Donald Trump’s “Violent Rhetoric,” which threatens to set off a wave of political violence across the country.

And — somewhat unbelievably — when the man was shot in the ear while giving a speech, the media couldn’t help but blame the victim. (But did you see what he SAID?)

And this narrative goes beyond real-life examples. A couple years ago, I very briefly touched on a plotline of “Alaska Daily” (Now canceled, RIP) centering around a disturbed individual who was listening to “alternative” media. (Instead of the brave and honest reporting of our heroes at Alaska Daily.) Incensed by the “violent rhetoric” being spewed by the “blogger,” this man takes main character Eileen Fitzgerald (Hillary Swank) hostage in her own newsroom.

A similar scene plays out in an episode of “The Boys,” and “Perfectly Depicts White Male Radicalization in Its Best Opening Yet,” says CBR. (I’m sure there are far more examples out there I haven’t seen):

More or less, this is the narrative the media runs with whenever possible. Alternative (read: conservative) media is “dangerous” and the “violent rhetoric” will cause PEOPLE TO DIE.

And in the fictional worlds of “Alaska Daily” or “The Boys,” the “facts” always back up that narrative completely — because you can write anything you want into a script and make it “truth.”

But in real-life, things aren’t so cut and dried.

So when a deranged trans shooter opens fire on a church and kills children, the media doesn’t know what to do. They CERTAINLY can’t talk about the “violent rhetoric” coming out of specific communities:

Or even the “violent rhetoric” coming out of the mouths of Democratic politicians:

HITLER IS TAKING OVER AMERICA!

You know what’s allowed to defeat Literally Hitler?

Anything. (This is why everybody is Literally Hitler.)

So when the bullets start flying, the media — even when provided an extensive 11-minute “video manifesto” — has to pretend the shooter’s motivations are a giant, unknowable mystery. Blaming “violent rhetoric” is no longer an option, because of who pushed that “violent rhetoric” in the first place. So the media ties itself in knots writing the story to EXCLUDE as much information as possible.

And this happens all the time (remember the covered-up Nashville shooter diary?), because in the real world, political violence comes FAR MORE from the left than the right.

So now we’re stuck in this bizarre scenario where the media is decrying hypothetical political violence while “covering up” actual political violence because of the people who carry it out.

But imagine what the recent headlines would look like if the shooter had attended January 6th. Quite a bit different, don’t you think? I wish I had a better solution than to just Scream into the Void about it.

