I gotta say, for the worst attack on American democracy since the Civil War, I expected a whole lot more action. I don’t think I’ve been this disappointed in a collection of videotape since “The Last Jedi.”

What do I mean? Here’s 10 minutes of a door. Every so often, groups of people (police and protestors alike) approach the door and are waved away by the officers inside. Everybody complies.

Insurrection.

Here, it’s not like I found the 1:25 of peace during the violent insurgency — cherry picking clips would be easy to spot (especially since I link the complete video) and totally unethical to boot — this 1:25 is literally the most interesting thing that happens in the entire 5-minute video.

A guy asks for directions. Police assist him, then go back to doing nothing.

Pearl Harbor all over again.

This complete video is 10 minutes, but after the protestors are shown the door (which is held open for them as they walk by even more police when they exit), it’s just nearly 9 minutes of police milling around or walking down the hallway. (At 5:35 a female officer removes her helmet before eventually continuing through the building. Riveting stuff.)

The tapes I’ve reviewed to date are so un-noteworthy, I got excited about the cop ‘waving protestors in’ at the 0:18 mark — until I determined he was actually waving them out.

*sigh*

Even the video showing real crimes being committed, the ‘rest of the tape’ is pretty boring, with officers bracing the makeshift barricade against a ‘mob’ that’s not too interested in a confrontation. (After Mr. window-breaker turns tail and his pole is passed inside to police.)

But the biggest problem isn’t what the tapes show — it’s that Kevin McCarthy and who-knows-who else in the Republican party KNEW they showed but kept them hidden anyway. (The Democratic party too, for that matter.)

For the longest time, we’ve had to put up with Democrats endlessly talking about January 6th as if it were The Day Democracy Almost Died…..yet the January 6th committee certainly saw this footage showing far more waves and fist bumps with police officers than angry confrontations — even among ‘arrested’ protestors.

Are we really to believe that the plan for the violent overthrow of the government went like this:

Smash through the police line in front of the Capitol Break through windows to get into the Capitol Calmly stroll by police inside the building, occasionally waving Hang Mike Pence

Yeah, right.

We all know that if the tapes WERE full of violence, they would have been released on January 7th and blasted over every network 24/7. But because (these) tapes show no such thing, media was content to pretend they didn’t exist — instead running the cherry-picked clips from the 1/6 Committee. This is a serious problem requiring a serious investigation and serious response.

Instead we have to rely on these guys:

Before I get back to the slog, I’ll leave you with this article from last year…..which ages better and better every day (unlike every media-peddled ‘official narrative’ out there):

Enjoy your weekend, Screamers — one of us has to!

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!