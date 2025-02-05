Allow me to (perhaps) introduce you to the Madagascar hissing cockroach. As you can see in the video below, when the cockroach is poked with a sharp object — such as a #2 pencil or BBQ fork — it rears back and unleashes a ferocious hiss:

In a TOTALLY UNRELATED TOPIC, check out some of the “protests” being held around Washington D.C. in defense of America’s most sacred CIA slush fund, USAID:

*HISS* DO YOU WANT THE CARTELS AND RUSSIA TO WIN?!?!? *HISS*

*HISS* WE NEED MASS PROTESTS TO PROTECT OUR SLUSH FUND *HISS*

Of course, USAID would know all about funding protests, because it was one of their favorite past times — even against OUR MOST SACRED AND HONORABLE TRADING PARTNER EVER, Mexico.

Have we had any incredibly large, well-funded protests here in America the last decade or so? Would any of us be surprised to find out that USAID or another IC cutout funded the Summer of Love protests? (Including those convenient pallets of bricks.)

Indeed, it seems that USAID has its hands in EVERYTHING — even funding covid!

Even knowing the general outline of “The Blob” (thanks to repeated Mike Benz videos), the scope of the scams is kind of overwhelming.

$7.9 million to teach Sri Lankan journalists how to avoid “binary-gendered language”

$20 million for a new Sesame Street show in Iraq

$4.5+ million to “combat disinformation” in Kazakhstan

$1.5 million for “art for inclusion of people with disabilities”

$2 million for sex changes and “LGBT activism” in Guatemala

$6 million to “transform digital spaces to reflect feminist democratic principles”

$2.1 million to help the BBC “value the diversity of Libyan society”

$10 million worth of USAID-funded meals, which went to an al Qaeda-linked terrorist group

$25 million for Deloitte to promote “green transportation” in the country of Georgia

$6 million for tourism in Egypt

$2.5 million to promote “inclusion” in Vietnam

$16.8 million for a SEPARATE “inclusion” group in Vietnam

$5 million to EcoHealth Alliance, one of the key NGOs funding bat virus research at the Wuhan lab

$20 million for a group related to a key player in the Russiagate impeachment hoax

$1.1 million to an Armenian “LGBT group”

$1.2 million to help the African Methodist Episcopal Church Service and Development Agency in Washington, D.C., build “a state-of-the-art 440 seat auditorium”

$1.3 million to Arab and Jewish photographers

$1.5 million to promote “LGBT advocacy” in Jamaica

$1.5 million to “rebuild” the Cuban media ecosystem

$2 million to promote “LGBT equality through entrepreneurship” in Latin America

$500K to solve sectarian violence in Israel (just ten days before the Hamas October 7 attack)

$2.3 million for “artisanal and small scale gold mining” in the Amazon

$3.9 million for “LGBT causes” in the western Balkans

$5.5 million for LGBT activism in Uganda

$6 million for advancing LGBT issues in “priority countries around the world”

$6.3 million for men who have sex with men in South Africa

$8.3 million for “USAID Education: Equity and Inclusion”

USAID’s “climate strategy” outlined a $150 billion “whole-of-agency” approach to building an “equitable world with net-zero greenhouse gas emissions.”

Unsurprisingly, USAID money has filtered into the media, both overseas and right here in America. (I love that fact check. Sure, taxpayer money is going directly to Politico, but it’s OBVIOUSLY for overpriced subscriptions!)

As usual, Ron Paul’s on top of it.

(Watching the last couple weeks, Mike Benz is probably the happiest person in the world right now, but Ron Paul has to be up there.)

But remember how I said the bigger story in the Twitter Files wasn’t the Twitter Files themselves, but that there’s also a New York Times Files and an ABC Files and a Google Files, etc? The USAID story is similar. Yes, we’re seeing massive amounts of corruption that’s hard to even fathom.

But every single budget we’re allowed to look at will be this way.

Every. Single. One.

USAID is a huge scandal, but it’s only the first huge scandal. As we dive deeper into exactly who was getting paid off by who, I expect there will be a whole lot of hissing around DC.

That's fine, I've got the perfect background soundtrack

Remember that controversial interview with Kamala Harris that 60 Minutes edited? Brendan Carr at the FCC has released the uncut tape. Spoiler alert: Although 60 Minutes obviously took a hatchet to her answer to make it sound good, both “answers” were actually part of the same question. I honestly don’t know why they wouldn’t just release this right away. (Or at least right after the election was over.)

The video should start at the relevant portion: (5:32 if not)