This weekend, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky visited the White House to lobby the United States to continue economic and military aid to the war-torn country. Although no one knows for sure exactly how much support the United States has already provided to Ukraine, estimates start in the $120-billion range. Meanwhile, the Russia-Ukraine war has just reached its third anniversary and has more or less settled into a stalemate. (Therefore it’s hard to see how the next $X billion will ‘turn the tide’ and win the war for Ukraine. Sort of like Afghanistan in 2009. Or Afghanistan in 2014. Or Afghanistan in 2020.)

For the most part, Zelensky’s 50-minute discussion with Trump and Vance actually went pretty well. But this heated exchange toward the end of the meeting dominated the headlines for obvious reasons:

Depending on which screen you’re watching this movie on, it was either “The most pathetic, shameful, un-American international public display of an American president ever” or proof that “Gone are the days of foreign leaders walking all over us and snubbing their noses at America’s generosity. There’s a new President and Vice President in town. World leaders would be wise to humble themselves.”

Regardless of how Americans saw the contentious meeting, European governments were in near-agreement that “the free world needs a new leader.” One after another, European leaders lined up to pledge their support to Ukraine — perhaps not realizing that stepping up to pay for NATO is exactly what Trump has been asking for since his first term.

But what kind of ‘leaders’ will this new Euro-centric military alliance have?

Neocons, it turns out.

Squint a little and you might think it was George Bush behind that microphone…

“We must create a new coalition of the willing, guv'nor!”

I know this mental exercise isn’t popular with the “leaders” of today, but let’s think about the consequences of this action for like……10 seconds.

British boots are on the ground in Ukraine. British planes are in the sky above Ukraine. How long before Russia starts shooting at them? Hours? Minutes? Now British troops are being attacked by Russia. Suddenly, Russia is attacking NATO forces! Not because the country actually went out and started fighting a NATO country, but because NATO inserted itself into the battlefield.

Just like that, there’s powerful pressure for the US to join a war the country specifically said it wanted no part of during last November’s election.

The sad reality of the Russia-Ukraine war is that it’s not the Marvel Movie it’s been portrayed as — with very obviously Good guys on one side and very obviously Bad guys on the other. This is a much more realistic situation in which everybody involved is the bad guy to varying extent — therefore the only sane option is to remove ourselves from the picture entirely. (Yes, this includes shuttering the biolabs that supposedly don’t exist.)

And ultimately I have to wonder how much of this animosity toward Russia is simply a biproduct of Hillary Clinton’s election loss in 2016. Basically immediately after Trump’s win, The Swampy Blob decided they would impeach him — and Russiagate was the (first) vehicle they tried to use to power that impeachment.

January 20th, 2017 was the day Trump was sworn in

Of course, everybody at the high levels of the Democratic party knew Russiagate was a lie from the very beginning. In fact, the files about that collusion (dubbed “Crossfire Hurricane”) remain a political football that may have been the cause for the FBI’s raid on Mar-a-Lago in August 2022. (Before leaving office, Trump demanded these documents declassified. The Swamp refused.)

But the fact they knew it was a lie didn’t stop the Crossfire Hurricane colluders from spreading that lie to any friendly media outlet that would listen. (And in 2016, as today, there’s no shortage of Anti-Trump media outlets.) Day after day, Americans were bombarded with lies about Trump’s collusion with Russia — America’s Most Dangerous Enemy.

The media narrative sure was a far cry from just 4 years prior:

Suddenly, Russia was the bad guy EVERYWHERE. Hillary went on a media tour and very publicly blamed the country for her loss.

Of course, the most powerful ‘weapons’ against Clinton before the 2016 election were the DNC emails exposing the party’s plan to collude against Bernie Sanders — the leaking of which remain an unsolved mystery. (This is the Seth Rich story.) Regardless of WHO obtained and leaked the correspondence, it was REAL correspondence, just like the Twitter Files were real emails between government officials and Twitter executives.

Yet the narrative-pushing media ignored that aspect of the DNC emails and instead focused on how Russia supposedly got them at the behest of Trump — once again pushing endless Russia-as-bad guys news cycles. And with the benefit of covid hindsight, it should be easy to see how media-pushed narratives can affect the attitudes of everyday Americans. (Indeed, once you notice this, you can’t help but see it everywhere. Russigate, Covid, vaccines, Ukraine…….)

This media blitz obviously didn’t end with the first Trump term. Joe Biden scapegoated Russia at every opportunity, even before the country’s invasion of Ukraine in 2022. (Biden’s support of Ukraine was unsurprising, considering he was the “point man” to the country while Vice President. Additionally, there were some familial ties to consider…..)

Ultimately, this means Americans have been dealing with intense anti-Russia media propaganda for almost A DECADE. Wild, irresponsible propaganda that’s led the entire world to the doorstep of war. And for what? To save the feelings of Hillary Clinton? To attack the President of the United States and ensure he wouldn’t serve a second term? (Bang-up job they did on that.)

What are we gaining here that’s worth the commensurate risk of nuclear war? The most “logical” benefit of America continuing to fund the war is that we’re wearing down Russian forces. First of all, that’s exactly what they’re doing to us as well — but more importantly, we shouldn’t CARE what the status of Russian forces is. The only reason we would be concerned about it is if we were getting ready to go to war with Russia — which is unacceptable to anybody with half a brain.

Unfortunately, the leaders of Europe might not have half a brain between them — and they seem determined to continue escalation even after America has said “ENOUGH.”

But surely this couldn’t spiral out of control into the greatest tragedy in history, right? Like….when has that ever happened?

