As the end of summer looms and the election nears, it’s probable you’re suffering from a case of the Mondays today. My prescription? 98 seconds of Ron Paul blasting the FBI by telling the truth:

Don’t you feel better already?

That’s good, because for the next 90 seconds, class is in session. Watch as this room of potential job seekers falls victim to some ‘gently guided’ social contagion:

Although even in the above experiment, it wasn’t ALL bad……

This just goes to show what a massive impact our environment has on us! Why, if one was raised with wolves, one might even believe oneself a dog!

I certainly wouldn’t want to be a burglar dealing with a guard fox barking like a crazed banshee! Time to find a new line of work!

People sometimes ask me how I command the simulation. That’s easy — win every day. That day is today. That day is ALWAYS today.

Last week I mentioned Salvador Perez being nominated for the Roberto Clemente award. By pure happenstance, the Royals were in Pittsburgh on Roberto Clemente day yesterday — and Salvy wore a custom set of catcher’s gear to mark the occasion:

The gear is now headed to the Clemente Museum, where it will be publicly displayed. (Check out other pictures of Salvador’s custom gear right here!

While the passing of acting legend James Earl Jones isn’t positive news, it does allow us to reflect on his work. Unsurprisingly, I had both of these baseball-related files on my mp3 playlist until I no longer had an mp3 playlist. First, James Earl Jones reads the classic poem “Casey At the Bat.”

And of course, who could forget his memorable speech about baseball from “Field of Dreams”?

“It’ll be as if they’d dipped themselves in magic waters. The memories will be so thick, they’ll have to brush them away from their faces.”

Little did he know that he’d be talking about the highlights from his own life.

At some point, the Babylon Bee just decided to become a straight news organization, but nobody noticed:

This paragraph is so good I had to double-check that Chris Bray didn’t write it:

And speaking of Donald Trump, the internet was awash in memes after Tuesday’s memorable debate line — “They’re eating the dogs. They’re eating the cats.” It would be journalistic malpractice not to include a couple of them:

In this picture, Trump is yelling because carrying three kittens = about 800 puncture marks on your hands.

But VERY SERIOUS PEOPLE were VERY SERIOUS about this VERY SERIOUS issue:

Memes are an irresponsible use of free speech and Donald Trump is to blame for anything bad that happens to Haitians in Ohio!

Also, when somebody attempts to shoot Donald Trump, that’s ALSO his fault!

Turns out these people aren’t very serious at all.

Neither Suannee nor I could remember if I’ve already posted this or not, but she did point out that the kitties look remarkably like Bonnie and G!

What a great way to end today’s positivity post! What make you guys happy this week? What are you excited about coming up this week? Let everybody know in the comments!

Edit — somehow during the editing process, I accidentally deleted this resignation letter from Thierry Breton — who most recently wrote a letter demanding Elon Musk not talk to Donald Trump during a “Spaces” event on Twitter.

Any day in which speech tyrants become unemployed is a good day.