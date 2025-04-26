Although the first hundred days of the Trump presidency haven’t gone as well as I’d hoped, an undeniable bright spot so far has been Dr. Jay Bhattacharya. (This is unsurprising, since by literally all the accounts I’ve read, he’s a both a brilliant and wonderful person.) Bhattacharya was an author of the Great Barrington Declaration and one of the most famous voices silenced during the covid censorship era — he now leads the National Institutes of Health.

While the rest of the Trump administration remains largely silent (or even supportive) of continued use of mRNA “vaccines”, this last week I came across this clip of Dr. Jay speaking about the current dangers of the mRNA platform.

Transcript of the best part:

"To me, the next step is the mRNA platform itself. So I've been looking very carefully at the data on that [and]... I'm just telling you what the theory is versus the reality. The theory is that I give you this mRNA code, your cells produce the antigen that I, the scientist, wanted [them] to produce, [and] your immune system reacts to it and then trains it to react to that antigen, which is similar to some of the COVID virus antigen... And that's the theory of the protection. The reality is that the dose of the antigen... that you're induced by one mRNA strand, it could be one, two, three, five [spike proteins]. There's no control over it.

The clip is taken from a 2024 interview with Free New Zealand’s Liz Gunn and former UK MP Andrew Bridgen, and the full video’s available on Rumble. (Above comments appear at 1:06:57 if you want to hear what comes next!) If you’ve got the time (and low enough blood pressure), I highly recommend checking it out!

While RFK Jr. is leading the way, Dr. Jay’s also playing a role in determining the cause of autism in America.

(No, this does not include an autism registry.)

Sure would be nice to have health agencies that are worried about our health again!

Another of Bhattacharya’s main focuses has been reversing the culture of silencing or censoring dissident voices at the NIH (no doubt motivated by his own experiences in this area). Along those lines, Dr. Jay released the following this week:

NIH Reviews Policies to Promote Academic Freedom NIH will prioritize academic freedom in pursuit of public trust One of my key priorities as NIH Director is to foster a culture in which scientists are incentivized to engage in open, academic discourse in pursuit of NIH’s mission to seek fundamental knowledge and improve the health of all Americans. Open debate is the cornerstone of scientific progress as interrogating evidence and challenging the status quo are essential for ensuring scientific rigor and meaningful results. Starting today, NIH will undertake a comprehensive review of all policies and practices within its Intramural Research Program (IRP) to establish academic freedom as the rule and not the exception. With principles of academic freedom in place, NIH scientists can be certain they are afforded the ability to engage in open, academic discourse as part of their official duties and in their personal capacities without risk of official interference, professional disadvantage or workplace retaliation. NIH policies have always supported the public dissemination of research. However, academic freedom matters most in the edge cases where scientists are pursuing evidence that others find inconvenient or objectionable. By prioritizing academic freedom across the agency, we can work to restore public trust in NIH’s ability to carry out its mission. Jay Bhattacharya, M.D., Ph.D.

Director, National Institutes of Health

This echoes Bhattacharya’s comments on the matter a couple weeks ago on Fox News:

I don’t think it’s hyperbole to say that if this had been the prevailing attitude at NIH during the covid years, countless Americans would have been spared from the devastating effects of lockdowns and mandates for a vaccine they probably didn’t even need. (And as a reminder, the experts KNEW we didn’t need it — that’s why they lied and said we were protecting others by getting the shots.)

While we can’t undo the damage of the last set of lockdowns and pointless mandates, we should be doing everything we can to prevent the next one.

