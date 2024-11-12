(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Greetings, Screamers! Hope that everybody had a great extended holiday weekend! We’ve got a wonderful pawsitivity post today — unsurprisingly full of election memes. Let’s jump right in!

When you’re a merciless hunter squarely in the middle of the food chain, and you meet another merciless hunter squarely in the middle of the food chain:

Legend says they decided to hunt some mice instead of fighting.

This video is a combination of Mission: Impossible and Survivor: Otter Islands.

That’s teamwork!

Now and then during pawsitivity posts, I mix things up with a “positive” onion-cutting story. Thus it is with this eulogy of Ben, ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit's golden retriever who joined him on the sidelines — to the delight of fans everywhere.

Grab the whole box of tissues for this one.

Good boy, Ben. Good boy.

We ease into our election memes by remembering the very first “election” — separating ourselves from Britain.

The entire 2024 election in meme form:

And who could forget the McDonald’s memes?

The great thing about McDonald’s memes is that they work in both directions!

At our darkest hour, a hero emerges from the shadows to save the day……

Sometimes, inking a little circle on your ballot just isn’t enough……..

The worst meme/political sign of the election goes to whoever created this —

I think maybe they missed the point of the original Gadsden Flag……

But at least they were honest…………unlike these first three people:

Perhaps the best result of the election didn’t even involve politicians……..

That’s what I found this week, Screamers! Put your own happy stories or election memes into the comments and share the joy!

Not like that, Kamala………….actually, pass it over — it should pair nicely with this extra spring in my step………..

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share