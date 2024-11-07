After a big win (or a big loss), it’s typical to take a day or two to allow yourself to reflect on your accomplishment (or humiliation). Once removed from the stress and pressure of the contest itself, it’s a great time to look back and decide what you could have done better.

Unless, of course, you're in the media.

With Savior of America Kamala Harris being embarrassed in Tuesday’s election (she outperformed Biden in ZERO counties!) the media is looking for reasons why. Some of them blamed racism and sexism — no surprise there:

As always, the left runs straight to “the usual suspects” — calling voters racist for not following the Democrat playbook. Remember this hilarious passage from when Latino council members insulted black colleagues and their families?

The people who literally told us that “Demographics are Destiny” because black and brown bodies vote for Democrats X% of the time are ENRAGED that those black and brown bodies voted for Trump in 2024.

These videos are everywhere, but surely the answer can’t be racism if the votes your party thought it had ‘in the bag’ decided — for the first time — to vote Republican. (Did Latinos just get racist in the last 4 years or something?)

No, the real problem is quite obvious: Republicans are being brainwashed by misinformation — especially from one very rich person in particular:

If only the Democrats had some sort of mechanism to control social media, laments Van Jones:

Because now Elon Musk — who is a DISINFORMATION PROPAGANDIST — could have a direct line to the White House!

And now thanks to the pernicious presence of Elon Musk, we have normalized being lied to!

Because it’s OBVIOUSLY not the Democrats politics or messaging, it’s the fact that Democrats don’t have any media outlets on which to spread their message!

This, of course, is a laughable inversion of reality. Joe Rogan didn’t become “right-wing” until the mainstream media lied about him on national TV. Elon Musk didn’t become “right-wing” until he dared go against the official narrative and got attacked for it. Tulsi Gabbard wasn’t “right-wing” until they drove her from the party. Ditto for RFK Jr.

But the VAST VAST VAST majority of media — ESPECIALLY mainstream media — has been quite obviously in the tank for the Uniparty for DECADES. Since I’ve been paying attention to politics, the electorate has been STARVED for a way to show their distain for establishment politicians. Ron Paul filled that role in 2008/2012, and that energy was transferred to Bernie on the left and Trump on the right in 2016 . In all those cases (and throw in Tulsi for good measure), the media attacked the outsiders and defended the status quo.

Just think back to 2016 — we had the media yammering about Russiagate FOR MONTHS, even though the principle players in the game all knew it was fake.

We then had to deal with covid — during which the media (backed by Big Pharma money) constantly hyped up the scariest numbers, not the ones that were the most important. If you dared notice that masks didn’t “work” or that the Pfizer study itself proved the jabs didn’t stop transmission, you were simply removed from the conversation entirely.

This censorship included the lab leak theory, which was a dangerous conspiracy theory that got you booted off social media until THE VERY DAY that Biden said it was possible. I’ve talked extensively (and will continue to do so!) about the media colluding with government to push covid-19 vaccines — heard that story from mainstream media yet?

We had to listen to shit like “Russia is running out of gas for their tanks!”, “Biden is sharp as a tack!”, and of course “January 6th was worse than the Civil War!”

Then Trump jumped back in the race and they threw every bit of “misinformation” they could at him in order to defeat him. Bloodbath, whether women like it or not, Puerto Rico is garbage, Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney by firing squad.

No doubt you can all think of examples I missed.

The point is that nobody has done more to spread “misinformation” around the country than the mainstream media. This election, regular Americans told the shrieking Karens and Chads that they no longer have the power they once had over the American people.

It’s perhaps the best thing to come out of Tuesday’s election results.

Like what you read? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

Credit where it’s due — I just came across this video from Democratic strategist Julie Roginsky, and it’s on the money. Give it a listen:

We have a ton of Dave Smith fans here, so as a public service I’ll link his recently dropped interview with Joe Rogan, along with a teaser highlight:

The full show:

People who consume mainstream media were shocked by the results of the 2024 election — but Screamers weren’t! Here are 3 (out of many) articles that touched on important aspects of the 2024 election that the mainstream media wouldn’t touch.