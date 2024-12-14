Before we get into today’s article, I want to extend “Get Well” wishes to Nancy Pelosi, who fell and apparently broke her hip today in Luxembourg at an official event:

And while this injury is no laughing matter to somebody of Pelosi’s age, I DID get a kick out of this line in the above article:

“In her spare time, Pelosi stays active by playing pickleball and torpedoing democracy!”

Today I want to very briefly (turns out not-so-briefly) highlight a couple instances of incredible “journalist” malpractice over the last couple days. First up, CNN’s Clarissa Ward wanders through a cleared-out Syrian prison, only to — SUPRISE — come across a guy under a blanket with a trimmed beard and nails who has somehow missed the fact that everybody around him has vanished. (What a heavy sleeper! He didn’t even wake up when the guard ‘shot the lock off’ his cell!)

CNN actually put this on television. Five entire minutes of obviously staged news. All in service of the “look at all the good our work is doing in Syria!” — a country that we’ve been trying to overthrow for over a decade.

Because the most important thing to the Blob is foreign policy. Billions and billions of mostly unaccountable dollars, shoveled to anybody who will do the Blob’s short-term bidding. This is why anybody who even CONSIDERS the idea that maybe we should re-think our foreign policy is relentlessly attacked by the media:

Shades of “51 former intelligence officials” who told us Hunter’s laptop had the classic earmarks of Russian disinformation, right? It’s for the same exact reason.

That leads us to Jesse Eisinger of ProPublica and his non-coverage of a story about Pete Hegseth, who’s currently embroiled in a battle with the Blob over his confirmation as Secretary of Defense.

Eisinger (apparently randomly?) decided to fact-check Hegseth’s claim he was accepted to West Point. Two separate officials at the Academy told him that Hegseth never even applied. Hegseth provided his acceptance letter proving them wrong. What happened next?

Nothing. The officials gave Eisinger an “oops”, and that was that.

No journalistic curiosity into why multiple “officials” supplied incorrect information. No story about the fact they even did it! Eisinger set to to wrote a specific type of article, and when the facts no longer supported that particular article, the entire incident was (supposed to be) shoved down the memory hole.

See if you can deduce from this email the type of article ProPublica was going for:

The ironic thing is that we would have never known any of this if Eisinger hadn’t felt the need to brag about how good of a journalist he was for not printing a false story. How many “journalists” simply can stories with inconvenient facts?

I bet we found at least one — Politico’s Josh Gerstien:

Yes, that’s exactly what we want you to do, Mister Journalist Man! Maybe then government wouldn’t lie so often! But wishing for truth from government and their media allies might as well be wishing for water in the Sahara. It’s just not gonna happen.

A perfect example is the “journalism” following an Office of the Inspector General report about January 6th:

I’ll be going through the full 88-page report and almost certainly be doing a write-up on it, but the attention-grabbing passage appears on page 9:

CHS refers to “confidential human sources”, which means exactly what you think — informants. Over half of which entered restricted Capitol grounds — and none of which have been punished for it.

But here’s a sampling of articles about the report:

Et tu, Blaze?

Only the NY Post actually told the actual story:

But that isn’t the story those other outlets want to write, so they focus on the report not finding evidence of “undercover employees” — as if that was even the goal of the report in the first place. (Go ahead and go back and read the title again. I won’t hold it against you.)

More on this report to come after I devour it, but we do have one last bit of January 6th-related news to cover. Just the News has the bombshell story of Ashley Babbit shooter Michael' Byrd’s treatment at the hands of government officials……

And it’s a story about how they bent over backwards to make him happy. (Click to enlarge)

“Government has investigated government and found that not only has government done nothing wrong, government deserves a car.”

