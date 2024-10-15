(Note for new subscribers: Normally on Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Because of the holiday this week, the feature runs on Tuesday instead! Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Hello and happy Tuesday, Screamers! Everybody has their own way to celebrate Columbus day — including crapping all over Columbus — but hopefully we can all agree that it’s nice we didn’t have to go to work yesterday. (Unless you did, in which case — sucks for you. ☹️)

As winter draws near and overnight temperatures drop, stray animals become desperate for shelter. These lucky kitties just stumbled onto the Ritz-Carlton!

Talk about your deluxe accommodations!

In this classic clip, a reporter confronts a man about his openly racist advertisement in the local newspaper. Hilarity ensues.

Every single navigator on every single long road trip in history, sooner or later:

Much better the navigator than the driver, though…. (don’t worry — everybody’s fine!)

I immediately though of SCA when I came across this nugget of truth:

Hold on……..I’m getting word……..

Sorry, Nina! Don’t ding my social credit score! I’ll go back to cat videos! Promise!

You want your sound on for this one.

That should help the ol’ social credit rating! But just to make sure I’m allowed to buy food this week, here’s the greatest song on the internet:

Cat staff learn this quickly:

When Hurricane Helene swept through North Carolina, the Collins family helplessly watched as their neighbor’s house — and nearly everything else — floated away…..

Even worse, when we zoom in on the roof we see the family’s kitty — Blanco — trapped on the roof and floating away as well!

But even in the midst of near-complete devastation, we find bits of pawsitivity — Blanco made his way back home last week! (“Homeward bound style” as Camille Collins put it.)

In true kitty fashion, Blanco looks annoyed at the attention.

The Collins family is still rebuilding from the disaster, but also helping others do the same! Read their full story at the family’s GoFundMe page. (Yeah, yeah, I know.)

There are a ton of videos of SpaceX successfully ‘catching’ its heavy booster (on the first ever attempt!), but this one is my favorite because it captures the excitement of the people involved:

It’s like the Super Bowl for rocket scientists — and I’m here for it!

Our medium-sized dog Blue used to chase Bonnie on sight like it was his favorite game. These days, they have a much more relaxed relationship:

With the Royals out of the playoffs, baseball season is effectively over — but let’s enjoy one more video of fans sharing the love………

What a stud!

And yeah, it sucks that the Royals are out — and it REALLY sucks they lost to Yankees. But now is not a time to be sad that it’s over, it’s a time to be happy that it happened!

We’ll get ‘em next year. Only four months until pitchers and catchers report — and that makes me smile! Now it’s your turn to fill up the comments section — what made you happy this week?

