Strap yourselves in tight, Screamers. Today we’re diving into the murky depths of DNC bylaws to fully understand what happened to David Hogg, who was elected as one of three new DNC Vice Chairpersons on February 1st and has subsequently “resigned” his role.

After his election, Hogg almost immediately started making waves by attacking Democrats he believed were “ineffective” and promising to “primary” them during the next election cycle. (Conveniently, the funds would come from his own PAC — “Leaders We Deserve“.)

Naturally, this didn’t sit well with members of the DNC, who saw this as sabotage of the party in a time where “all hands” were needed to push back against Trump. (You may remember a VERY similar series of events in which a newly elected AOC promised to replace the Pelosi wing of the DNC, earning her a sit-down chat with Pelosi herself.)

Now I’ve repeated about a million times that technically, the political parties are “private entities” — which means they can change their rules whenever and however they want, and the only price they have to pay is political. So it was well within the DNC’s power to simply remove Hogg from his position and replace him with literally anybody else. (Fun fact: They could even do this to a presidential candidate! Can you imagine?)

But that doesn’t play too well when 75% of your schtick is that you’re the party of “Defending Democracy.” So while the DNC COULD replace Hogg without an excuse, it would be much better to find some sort of technicality to void his election.

And the incompetence of the party itself provided the perfect excuse.

Let’s time warp back to February 1st and see how it all went down. Going in, there are a few relevant DNC bylaws at play here. I’ve highlighted the most important (IMO) three below, in order of importance.

First up, the rule that states the officers of the DNC must be gender balanced. The election of Vice Chairpersons is last, and therefore the winners must be a specific makeup.

Next, the rule that states all officers must receive a majority of votes cast….

….along with the related rule that eliminates the worst-performing candidates on each ballot after the first:

The last two rules are pretty standard for these types of elections, but in this specific case (and in combination with the first rule), they caused the event to quickly spiral out of control.

Because the Vice Chairpersons must be of a specific makeup (one male, one female, and one person of any gender), the DNC can’t simply have delegates vote for three candidates — this could “overbalance” the officers if three men or three women win.

So the plan was to have three separate elections for the NINETEEN CANDIDATES in order to ensure the body elects one male, one female, and one person of any gender. Confused? Don’t worry, outgoing chair Jaime Harrison explains the situation:

It’s important to note here that Harrison explains more than once that these convoluted rules are to ensure equal access to the ballot. The process might be a little more involved, but this is necessary to ensure a level playing field!

If you’re one of those psychotic people who loved word problems in math class, you’ve probably already pieced together what the issue with this particular election is — there are 19 candidates running and in order to “win”, a single candidate needs a majority of votes.

In this case, that meant more than 206 of the 412 ballots cast.

The top three vote getters in the first round of balloting were:

Artie Blanco — 117 votes

David Hogg — 61 votes

Malcolm Kenyatta — 54 votes

By the rules, the candidate(s) with the lowest number of votes is removed in the next (and subsequent) rounds of voting. In this case, that was Troy Blackwell, Jim McBride, and Sheikh Rahman — all of whom got exactly zero votes.

Meaning they didn’t impact the election AT ALL.

Meaning the next round of voting would more or less mirror the last one — and this would happen for ballot after ballot as the candidates who received single-digit vote totals slowly dropped out of contention.

At this point it’s important to understand that this round of voting comes at the end of a LONG day that’s already at the end of a LONG three-day session. Anybody who’s been to one of these conventions understands how terribly slowly they move, and how time seems to drag on for eternity.

And the delegation has just spent 40 LONG minutes on the first of what looks to be many, many rounds of balloting. It’s already roughly 8 pm — just an hour before this whole thing was supposed to be wrapped up. The DNC needed a way to speed up this process, and for the second round of balloting, they came up with one:

Ah ha! A brilliant solution — allow delegates to cast an additional vote but also limit the number of possible “winners” to two — that way this round of balloting can’t “unbalance” the number of officers. (It’s possible, but unlikely, that three people could end up with a “majority” of votes under this system.)

So far, we’re still okay. This change ensures equal access to the ballot for all, while also expediting the process and making it MUCH more likely that a candidate will get a “majority” of votes, since now each delegate is more or less voting for their top two candidates.

And it worked! On the second ballot, Artie Blanco was elected as the first Vice Chairperson with a total of 223 votes (this round, 201 votes would have done it as delegates stopped voting, presumably leaving the event). Both Hogg (150 votes) and Kenyatta (135 votes) failed to reach the required number of votes, so a third round of voting was required.

While waiting for the second ballot results, the delegates had figured out they needed to eliminate WAY more candidates per round or else they’d be voting forever. One Florida delegate suggested eliminating the bottom 6 vote-getters (balanced by sex, of course). This (obviously) kicked off a side debate that took even more time.

Eventually, the party “bribed” candidates to drop out by giving them 30 seconds to address the floor. Although this streamlined the next round of voting, it added another round of yappity-yap.

Finally, at around 9:30 PM it was time for the third (and ultimately final) round of voting, which must choose one male candidate and then a candidate of any gender. In this round, five candidates remained — Kenyatta and Hogg on the male side, and Jeanna Repass, Kalyn Free, and Shasti Conrad on the female side. Chairman Harrison lays out the rules for this ballot:

This is where the DNC fucked up. (Although ultimately to its advantage.) Remember, this entire rigmarole was to ensure equal ballot access for all candidates. But by setting up the rules of the third ballot the way they did, the DNC unfairly advantaged the male candidates and set the stage for Hogg’s ouster.

As outlined by the complaint filed by Free and Repass, Hogg and Kenyatta were eligible to get twice as many votes as the female candidates (spot 1 OR spot 2, as opposed to just spot 2) in the third round of balloting. To ensure equal ballot access, the party should have (as planned) run separate elections for the two positions — the first open to all candidates, and the second only open to men if a woman wins the first spot or open to all candidates if a man wins the first spot.

As it stood, the “merging” of votes between the elections propelled both men over the necessary 205 vote threshold and put them in the new Vice Chairperson positions — until last week, when DNC delegates acknowledged the error and voided the elections of Hogg and Kenyatta. (Hogg declined to run in the re-vote, and the “second” Vice Chairperson spot went to Kenyatta.)

So while the ousting of Hogg is transparent and mostly disgusting, it’s not because “he’s a white man”, even though diversity rules DID play a part in his (and the other officers’) election.

Also out at the DNC this week, OG fearmonger and school-closure architect Randi Weingarten. This departure was caused by a rift with the DNC’s new leadership:

A lot of you are probably surprised to learn Weingarten was in the DNC to begin with, and let me tell you — ME TOO, FRIENDS!

You’d think that MAYBE, JUST ONCE, the media would have mentioned the #1 person opposing Trump’s plan to reopen schools — which was backed by MASSIVE amounts of real-world data — was a literal member of the DNC’s Rules and Bylaws Committee? (The group responsible for the proposed “You must be a Democrat to run for president in our party” rule in 2018 and the 2022 rule that revamped the 2024 primary so South Carolina was first.)

Looking back, the information wasn’t even that difficult to track down. In addition to the 2018 post above, Weingarten ACTUALLY SPOKE AT THE 2016 DEMOCRATIC NATIONAL CONVENTION — just before Michelle Obama and Bernie Sanders!

This was obviously a big whiff on my part. I wasn’t paying THAT close of attention in 2016. It would have never even occurred to me to EVEN LOOK to see if Weingarten was a member of the DNC, because OBVIOUSLY that fact would have been trumpeted through “conservative” media throughout 2020, right? Surely the Republicans — who literally do this for a living — would have pointed out the disastrous decision to keep your kids at home was being made by a literal member of the opposing political party, right?

RIGHT?

Just for fun, here’s the almost 100 minutes of DNC Vice Chairperson speeches. I do not recommend watching the whole thing.