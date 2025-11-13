Late last night, President Donald Trump signed a bill reopening the federal government after a record-setting 43-day shutdown. (Note: You will not see a corresponding 11.7% reduction in your federal taxes.)

This shutdown one was simultaneously more pointless and more hilarious than previous versions. Democrats — desperate to be seen as “Fighting Trump” — refused to vote for YET ANOTHER continuation of Biden-level spending (which is somehow still on the table even with Republican control of DC). That’s the pointless part of the story.

The hilarious part came when Democrats — along with their usual media stenographers — began blaming the shutdown on Republicans…even though Republicans were voting to keep the government open and Democrats were voting to shut it down. Here’s one example of many:

See, Senate Democrats really had NO CHOICE in the matter, because the “clean” continuing resolution passed in the House doesn’t tackle the issue of expiring Affordable Care Act subsidies. (Left unsaid in nearly every article is that it was the Democrats who chose the expiration date in the hilariously named Inflation Reduction Act.)

When Republicans floated the idea of a year-long extension of these subsidies, House Minority Leader Hakeem Jefferies didn’t just refuse — he acted INSULTED that Republicans would even suggest such a thing!

“What world are these MAGA extremists living in right now to think that Democrats are going to go along with a one-year extension from a group of people, meaning the Republicans, who just permanently extended massive tax breaks for their billionaire donors?” Jeffries told reporters in the Capitol. “It’s a laughable proposition. It makes no sense,” he added. “The Democratic position has been clear: Permanent extension, and let’s go from there.”

So the Democrats dug in and loudly declared the shutdown was all about the expiring ACA subsidies, even though funding of the government was completely unrelated (as we’ll see later). And when the ongoing shutdown threatened SNAP benefits, Democrats loudly condemned Trump for his cruelty.

All this while nearly every Senate Democrat voted to keep the government closed and nearly every Senate Republican voted to keep the government open — though that “technicality” was ignored by almost everyone the media. (Scott Jennings, as usual, was an exception.)

As Dylan Douglas says, this hardline stance against Trump was a welcome sight for Democrats, especially those a little more left than the norm. Riding a wave of positive momentum, Democrats scored big in last week’s elections. And with the wind at their back and their base finally energized by a win, Democrats…promptly folded and agreed to reopen the government without an extension to ACA subsidies.

And their base was NOT happy about it.

So after 40 days of complaining about how Donald Trump cruelly shut the government down, suddenly the Democrats are LIVID about Democrats voting to stop the government shutdown. After the Senate vote, articles like this one popped up all over the internet, promising to “primary” the Senators who voted to reopen.

But as any long-time political observer knows, sometimes congress critters are chosen to “jump on the grenade” of bad legislation to provide cover for the others. In this case — unsurprisingly — none of the 8 Senators are up for re-election in 2026.

By the time the 2028 election rolls around, who’s going to be talking about a 2025 vote to re-open government at the same funding levels as Biden? Nobody.

But the harsh reality is Democrats never had the votes to get what they wanted. They over-promised (and under-delivered) for their base specifically to ramp up excitement about last week’s elections. (Remember the 2022 midterms and the leaked Dobbs decision? Same energy!)

Instead of taking the one-year extension, Democrats gambled with the issue and ended up with nothing but a promise to almost certainly lose a future vote. (Especially if Trump comes through with his “suggestion” that the money actually go to Americans instead of insurance companies.) Now they’re trying to spin their fold into a win:

“We had reached a point where I think a number of us believed that the shutdown had been very effective in raising the concern about health care,” said Sen. Jeanne Shaheen, D-N.H. The promise for a future vote “gives us an opportunity to continue to address that going forward.”

Now we can address it going forward, which we could have done at any time if the government was open. But I guess we can address it now? Bernie Sanders tells us we have to keep giving those insurance companies money, or else people won’t be able to afford their health insurance premiums:

But in the giant clusterfuck that is the American healthcare system, premiums are only one of the many problems. With huge deductibles and soaring costs (because subsidies don’t tackle actual costs), many Americans are realizing that even if they DO have insurance, they can’t afford to actually USE that insurance. And what good is having insurance you can’t afford to use?

Shoveling money to insurance companies to make the ACA “affordable” is EXACTLY like shoveling money at colleges to make higher education “affordable” — and we all know exactly how that went.

(In retrospect, it’s no surprise the legislation written by the insurance companies has enriched the insurance companies.)

Untangling the mess that is our healthcare system starts with ELIMINATING middlemen from the transaction. Neither government nor the insurance company is actually involved with your healthcare — just the billing. Maybe if the only people involved were you and your doctor, the cost of care may come down?

Or we could just keep having the government rob productive people to continue to pay the unproductive insurance companies to subsidize everybody.

Either way.

Just over a week after election day, it looks like the Seattle mayoral race has finally been decided. (Update — Harrell just conceded, so it looks like that’s that, no recount.)

You’re going to want to sit down for this, but after trailing on Election Day, far-left (and Antifa-adjacent) candidate Katie Wilson has JUST BARELY beat out terrible incumbent Bruce Harrell. (During the debate, Harrell famously said “When this person is committing six or seven crimes, I don’t know his or her story. Maybe they were abused as a child. Maybe they’re hungry. But my my remedy is to find their life story to see how we can help. First, I have no desire to put them in jail, but I need to protect you, and that’s the calibration that we have.”)

Although it didn’t get the press coverage of New York City (for obvious reasons), Seattle’s mayoral race was much the same. Harrell represented a failed establishment, and Wilson was the “fresh face” promising to turn the city around — though Wilson lacks Mamdani’s charisma. Wilson, like Mamdani, is a supporter of government-owned grocery stores while also saying she will not allow grocery store chains to close locations. (Fun fact: I call Wilson “Ma’amdani”, because I am childish and easily amused.)

On one hand, it’s good we’ll have multiple city-wide “experiments” to get data from. On the other hand, we already know exactly what’s going to happen and (some of) the residents of those cities don’t deserve to suffer through the pain. But hurray democracy!

Senator John Fetterman suffered a fall this morning while taking a morning walk. He was taken to a local hospital for treatment, and seems to be recovering well. Best wishes for his recovery!

