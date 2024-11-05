The manslaughter trial of Daniel Penny has begun in New York. Penny is accused of choking and killing Jordan Neely, who was acting erratically and threatening passengers on the city’s subway system. Already a controversial case divided along racial lines to begin with, the state suffered a tremendous blow on the first day of testimony:

Not only was Neely alive when police arrived on the scene, they failed to perform mouth-to-mouth breathing due to safety concerns:

I have little quibble with the officers’ decision to keep themselves safe — my issue is the entire police force knew about these facts BEFORE they charged Penny in the first place!

For MONTHS, the ‘authorities’ have allowed the public to believe this was a racially motivated MURDER ON THE SUBWAY, when they’ve known all along that wasn’t the case. Yet even now, the prosecution is now referring to Penny as “the white man” AT TRIAL — still trying to push the narrative!

Whatever this is, it’s not leadership.

Along the same lines but with lower stakes, yesterday we learned that controversial Olympic “female” boxer Imane Khelif “has a disorder of sex development only found in biological males, has XY chromosomes, and has a testosterone level of that typically seen in males.”

And worse yet, the “authorities” knew this the entire time that Khelif was punching women in the face to win the gold medal.

Let me repeat: Olympic officials allowed somebody they knew tested as a man, and allowed him to beat up women in sanctioned events. To add insult to injury, they also forced one of those women — Angela Carini, who gave up after 46 seconds in the ring — to APOLOGIZE to Khelif for not shaking hands after the fight.

This passage did NOT age well:

See, the people who called Khelif “a man” were MISINFORMED about his ALLEGED physical advantage! The EXPERTS have spoken, and you’re just TRANSPHOBIC if you disagree.

These, of course, are just two very recent examples of the authorities and experts knowingly lying to us. The FBI had footage of the Rittenhouse shootings that ‘debunked’ the official narrative — but those videos were only shown at Rittenhouse’s trial. Covid was full of “experts” lying directly to our faces.

The media — always full of lying liars — has ratcheted up the rhetoric recently by claiming Trump wants to execute Liz Cheney or that he will ban historians from writing books. Barack Obama is STILL out there spewing the “very fine people” hoax!

Of course, Liz Cheney and the mainstream media may have reason to be concerned about Trump ‘going after’ them. Cheney lied about Cassidy Hutchinson during the January 6th hearings, and we know that media was coordinating with government to suppress particular viewpoints (and people).

The difference is that “they” are constantly lying about Trump, all we want to do is publish the unredacted e-mails that we already know exist — after that, we let the chips fall where they may. If that means the covid shots being pulled off the market and Big Pharma sued for fraud, that’s simply justice. If that means people get punished for knowingly lying about lockdowns, or Ukraine, or anything else — that’s also justice.

The first rule of holes is that when you’re in one, you stop digging. If America’s (and the world’s) institutions want to start regaining trust, they need to stop lying. Otherwise, this trend will continue —

Fill the time before the polls close by watching Elon Musk on Rogan! (I have seen a couple highlight clips but haven’t watched the entire thing yet.)