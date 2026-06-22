Screaming into the Void

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SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
1d

Looks like Substack is experiencing some semi-major lag issues. Hopefully this got delivered out to everyone.

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Ryan Gardner's avatar
Ryan Gardner
1d

ah, Starmer, the UK is like Chicago, no matter how awful the last guy was they'll manage to find someone even worse.

Lori Lightfoot for Prime Minister!

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