(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

Good afternoon and happy belated Father’s Day to all the fathers out there! (Also, a happy belated birthday to mom, whose birthday fittingly happened to fall on Father’s Day this year!) Hope everybody had a great day grilling and/or sitting in the bathroom in peace.

I spent the weekend reading the Rape Gang Report out of the UK, so the most positive news of the week for me is:

Plenty more to come about this during the upcoming week, but today’s Monday, so let’s focus on the positive stuff. Like…WE HAVE EGGS!

Our guess is that it’s only one hen so far, but the others shouldn’t be too far behind!

When confronted with a runaway boat in Maryland, the Coast Guard got the job done!

This maintenance man stopped by to fix a leaky sink…

…yeah it’s best to come back another time!

When you finally catch the tail, you hold on NO MATTER WHAT!

Wolf before being freed: STAY BACK! I AM A SAVAGE BEAST!

Wolf after being freed: So, when are we having dinner?

Goose loves the pool and jumps in every time he’s off-leash in the backyard. But today, Goose’s humans are putting an end to that!

Goose wins again!

The Police: Alright, son, your stint for disrespecting authority is up. You’re free to go.

Me:

Sometimes you think you’ve overcome an obstacle, only for it to reach out and get you from behind:

…I bet he could use the cold bath, though!

Early Summer means cub season! (No, not those Cubs.)

Thanks to Damien McKenna for this artistic submission!

Food for thought…

Man rigs his security system to play a song when the Amazon driver stops by…

…the driver was fined a day’s pay for listening to the last 30 seconds of the song. (This did not happen.)

This is quite an old clip but I ran across it again this week. Jon Richardson and Sean Lock play “Carrot in a Box” and it makes for some hilarious entertainment.

Little dude sneaks into older brother’s soccer game and becomes the youngest recipient of a red card in history.

Even kitties know about cooties!

That’s what came across my path this week, Screamers! (I apologize for not having an encore to Bette Midler’s performance — but the T-Rexes were pretty amazing!) Which video was your favorite this week? Let me know in the comments section!

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I don’t have room for pictures, but both kitties are doing fine and napping as usual.