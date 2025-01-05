The holidays are winding down (only Insurrection Day remains!), and life here at Screaming into the Void is getting back to normal. Tomorrow will feature a pawsitivity post like usual on Monday, and then I’ve got a two-part article planned to kick off on Tuesday!

Until then — and while I try to catch up on 500+ emails — this is the place to share your stories about what happened during the holidays! Did Santa get you what you wanted, or was in another year of coal for you?

Obviously in the real world, the attacks in New Orleans and Las Vegas are dominating the headlines, but the behavior of the ‘authorities’ regarding these attacks are downright bizarre.

Exhibit 1 — Press wandering through New Orleans attacker’s apartment the day after the attack:

This simply doesn’t happen. It’s like wandering into a ‘liberated’ Syrian prison and finding the only guy left locked up. The FBI just decided to leave laptops and paperwork laying everywhere while this reporter wandered in to get her scoop?

The only interesting question is — why put on the show? It seems that exactly zero people are actually buying it….

What do you think, Screamers?

Afraid of commitment? Buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Can’t wait until Monday? Enjoy this unauthorized pic of G!