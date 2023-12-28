Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

Dec 29, 2023

BREAKING:

Maine secretary of state disqualifies Trump from ballot under 14th Amendment

https://www.msn.com/en-us/news/politics/maine-secretary-of-state-disqualifies-trump-from-ballot-under-14th-amendment/ar-AA1maOKT

This maybe should be its own post, but I already spammed you enough today!

-----------------

Maine Secretary of State Shenna Bellows has decided former President Donald Trump is ineligible to appear on the state’s 2024 Republican primary ballot.

The ruling on Thursday evening makes Maine the second state in the nation to disqualify Trump from seeking the GOP presidential nomination under Section 3 of the 14th Amendment.

Colorado is the only other state to rule him off its primary ballot, though the state Supreme Court’s decision has been stayed until Jan. 4, 2024, because the Colorado Republican Party appealed the court's Dec. 19 order to the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday night.

Dec 28, 2023

AND, today Pfizer buys a company that markets myocarditis meds and for "inflammatory conditions". Cause it and Cure it... GAH!

