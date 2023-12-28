Greetings, Screamers! Unfortunately my illness rebounded harder than Dennis Rodman on Paxlovid (it gets cold in the desert at night, who knew?), but after following along with clown world from the comfort of my bed the last couple days — I JUST GOTTA SCREAM!

We start with this infuriating video from Francis Collins, former director of the National Institutes of Health, in which he says the quiet part out loud — the ‘experts’ didn’t even consider how their measures would affect regular Americans:

Remember when I said that public health officials never did a risk/reward calculation? It turns out it’s worse than that — they ‘attach infinite value to stopping the disease and saving a life’ but ‘attach a zero value to whether this actually totally disrupts people’s lives, ruins the economy, and has many kids kept out of school.’

Yes, his ‘defense’ seems to be complete and utter failure to comprehend second-level effects that shattered countless lives around the world. This video could be summed up as:

“We really didn’t care about how our demands affected you.”

As a fun little side note, let’s check out what Collins was saying in October 2021, while complaining about ‘misinformation’ increasing vaccine hesitancy:

At the very least, Collins implies the vaccine stops spread. He states that almost all deaths are among the unvaccinated, a narrative that was already falling apart at the time he said it:

Yet he states in the video that he’s “come around” on mandates — far after it was proven the jabs didn’t stop the spread. Then he has the audacity to lecture us on “truth” — directly before stating that kids are at risk of covid?

“Look at the data”, he says.

The data:

If you’re a masochist, you can watch the entire 90-minute video here. Prepare to be enraged.

Also this holiday season, sanctuary cities are running out of sanctuary. Mayor Adams of New York complains that FOURTEEN buses of illegals was dropped off in the city in one day. His solution? An executive order limiting hours the busses can unload passengers and a notification requirement. (Hilarious considering border towns get no advance notice.)

I guess “sanctuary city” now only applies between 8:30 am and noon, Monday through Friday. Adams “cannot allow” migrants to show up “at any hour of the day or night” — once again demanding conditions that border towns don’t get to impose.

And he’s not the only one complaining. Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson — who has somehow made people miss Lori Lightfoot — claims that illegal immigration may soon overrun the services of the entire country. He blames Texas, of course.

Did you catch what he said at the end?

“We do need real substantive immigration reform and policies that allow us to have a structure and A PATHWAY TO CITIZENSHIP.”

If you don’t speak politician, allow me to translate:

Equals

All I have to say about this is — never trust those who think people are the problem:

This story is a little old and I really don’t want to touch it with a 10-foot pole, but take a look at how NBC covered the story of Ben Cardin’s staffer uploading a video of himself having gay sex in a Senate hearing room:

“Conservative news outlets allege”, as if there wasn’t video evidence staring everybody in the……….face.

The one positive out of the story was this meme:

I really don’t see how this is permissable:

This is a hearing directly related to Raffensperger’s work, how on earth is he allowed to not testify and keep his job — ESPECIALLY when this issue is still incredibly relevant to the future of the country?

I feel like this story is incredibly misleading:

Why?

If SCOTUS declines the case — Trump is off the ballot

If SCOTUS sides with Colorado — Trump is off the ballot

If SCOTUS sides with Trump — Trump is on the ballot

How is this any different than the situation a couple days ago?

Finally, a meme I saw a day too late — but that’s no reason to keep it to myself!

EDIT 5:31 PM —

This was always the plan - use lawfare to disqualify Trump and “save democracy.”