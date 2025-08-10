Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
baker charlie's avatar
baker charlie
11hEdited

So glad my ancestors said 'Up yours!' to the crown back in the day. Hell, the half of the family that fled to Canada post revolution somehow found their way back down because our freedoms, LOL.

Now, I'm not saying they don't eff around with public access in the US, but at least those are acknowledged public lands that belong to the US and its citizens and not some simpering inbred weak jawed half-wit with shite teeth in a palace somewhere.

C'mon Canadians, take out the trash!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
6 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
11h

Well, they enjoyed their bite at draconian control and they want second helpings. Gonna be a long decade.

But man. Am I glad I lived long enough to see our ruffian sort vindicated over all. I wouldn't go so far as to say "I spit in yer eyes, Brits and Canucks, pathetic losers that ye are," but you get my feeling.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
32 replies by SimulationCommander and others
75 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture