Canada’s back in the news, and for the only reason it seems like they’re ever in the news these days — terrible “leadership.” Remember how during covid I talked about the Control Crisis, and how allowing government wide latitude to declare emergencies would inevitably lead to other versions of covid restrictions?

Surprise!

It’s been a long, hot summer in Canada, and there are numerous out-of-control wildfires across the country, as you can see by the map below. For my American readers, I’ve also helpfully highlighted Nova Scotia.

At first glance, additional restrictions during wildfire season are warranted. Burn bans are common across California and Arizona (at least!), and are already in effect in Nova Scotia as well. (Fire is correlated to fire very heavily.)

But these bans go far beyond that, even stating that private landowners cannot allow others to walk on their land. And as I’ve also talked about previously, changing a suggestion to an order requires enforcement of the order. That means you need resources and information. How best to do that? Weaponize the populace with Snitch lines!

If you have the right piece of paper from the right bureaucrat, you can proceed with your business. Otherwise it’s a hefty $25,000 fine for you!

New Brunswick (directly west of Nova Scotia) has also put restrictions into place:

With the added graphic to remind everybody exactly what they think:

Don’t go into the King’s forest! It’s CLOSED! (Though no doubt if some city official wanted to wander along the trails, he’d get the special permit — exactly how government officials visited closed beaches during covid.)

Hanging over the entire conversation is the inconvenient fact that the largest fires in Canada are started by lightning.

This makes sense, because fires started by humans are close to where humans are (and humans can therefore respond quickly). Lightning strikes may occur out in the middle of nowhere, leaving no viable options for control. (No word yet on the Canadian government efforts to outlaw lightning.)

But perhaps citizens of the world HAVE learned something from covid. Almost immediately after the new rules were put into place, Jeff Evely put them to the test — deliberately getting a $28,872.50 fine so he would have standing to sue. Jeff documents the event below:

The clip predictably went viral, and it’s sort of giving me shades of the Canadian Trucker protest showing the world how terrible Justin Trudeau’s covid policies were. The Canadian government HATED that, and declared the protest suddenly illegal and started freezing bank accounts.

Related note: At long last, the Ontario government’s drawn-out legal proceedings against the organizers of the Freedom Convoy is winding to a conclusion. In a move seen as surprisingly vindictive, the Crown is seeking minimum sentencing of seven and eight years of jail time respectively for leaders Tamara Lich and Chris Barber.

So you won’t be surprised to hear………

It’s literally a tyrannical double-down! And Hogan helpfully explains multiple times the move is designed for deterrence — too bad nobody asked him if that means deterring people from making the government look stupid. (It does.)

But what does Canada do with somebody who actually goes out and starts multiple fires? Probation.

It’s hard to square these things.

Forest rules aren’t the only ones being put into place in Canada, either. In Antigonish, mandatory water conservation rules prevent residents from watering their vegetable gardens — with threats of disconnection of water service for violators.

That sure reminds me of Los Angeles shutting off water and power to houses hosting parties during covid.

These policies may originally come from a place of trying to help, but they quickly morph into enforcement for the sake of enforcement. Pointing out the ridiculousness of the enforcement causes the “authorities” to double down, and sooner or later we end up here:

GET HIM!

