The weather has finally turned here in Arizona, which means I came down with my annual winter cold. But the news doesn’t stop, so here’s a light-on-commentary rundown of the last couple days.

First, in Canada, government has decided that some guns are just too scary to be in the hands of Canadians — so now they’re banned. (Yeah, just like that.)

Queue the scary video showing scary black “assault-style” guns sitting on a table……

And what will happen to those formerly legal guns? Government will by them back! (Without actually having sold them in the first place, but whatever.)

But the real kick in the nuts came a little later, when Public Safety Minister Dominic LeBlanc explained what would happen to those guns after government got ahold of them…….

No, you didn’t mis-hear that. The Canadian government is banning certain guns and then turning around and “donating” those guns to Ukraine — because only certain people should be able to defend themselves, I guess.

But this is really happening:

Won’t the Ukrainians be so happy to get a crate of “combat weapons” only to find they’re actually hunting or sport rifles?

Not to mention Ukraine’s problem isn’t guns — it’s people to fire the guns.

But hey, it’s not like the Canadian government is confiscating homes or anything….

I wonder what Trudeau means by ‘crack down’ on this completely legal activity. And I wonder who would end up in those “new” 200,000 homes………

However, there may be something even bigger at play here. Trudeau recently went down to Mar-a-Lago to dine with Literally Hitler Donald Trump — so maybe Trudeau is disarming Canadians for another reason………

The judge has thrown out the manslaughter charge in the case of Daniel Penny after the jury has spent days deadlocked on the issue:

But in a rather shocking turn of events, the judge has ALSO instructed the jury to now consider the second charge (criminally negligent homicide) — seemingly in defiance of the actual jury instructions:

As a practical matter, this is a TERRIBLE decision because it encourages government to overcharge AND THEN DROP THOSE CHARGES AT TRIAL when the state is unable to prove its case.

Nap time!

