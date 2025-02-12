It’s no secret that Washington state is serious trouble. Exploding government spending has led to seemingly unsolvable budget deficits. Much of this spending went to educational middle-managers, and test scores are predictably down after forcing children into “remote learning”.

Now with Governor Jay Inslee out of office and Jay Inslee clone Bob Ferguson living in the governor’s mansion, Washington’s ready to tackle today’s challenges. And by challenges, of course I mean directions from the President of the United States.

Introduced last week and sponsored by Democratic Senators Nobles, Frame, and Hasagawa, Proposed Senate Bill 5688 essentially puts state employees in the position to determine the constitutionality of executive orders. As if that’s not already tricky enough, the bill extends to “judicial precedent” — which as we’ve discovered lately, seems to grow on trees.

(Fun fact: Washington’s status as a sanctuary state isn’t enshrined in the state Constitution but IS protected by judicial precedent. Coincidence?)

And if you happen to wrack up some legal bills while carrying out this order, don’t worry — the state picks up the tab!

Sure is a far cry from a few years ago, when Washington fired nurses in the middle of a pandemic — actions the state is still defending today. There wasn’t a single peep from any “leader” in Washington state when the Censorship Industrial Complex was uncovered….but they’re VERY concerned with the First Amendment now — as long as you’re standing up to Donald Trump.

In fact, standing up to Donald Trump might be our whole state identity at this point.

After the Jay Inslee era, the state is broker than broke. The huge amount of money we spend disappears directly down a black hole, and services might as well be non-existent.

But we somehow seem to have endless money to pour into legal bills and services to people who shouldn’t even be in the country, much less the state.

And it’s not like ALL our bad ideas are Trump-based. Some of them are simply a byproduct of Inslee’s obsession with becoming California North.

Case in point — Inslee mandates adoption of electric vehicles though government regulation. This impacts revenues from the gas tax. The state then uses increased fuel efficiency as an excuse to create a new form of revenue — in this case a per-mile charge.

This will (predictably) be accomplished through licensing:

But the citizens of Washington have little interest in shoveling more money into the maw of a government that’s spending $600 million on homelessness (and predictably making the problem worse) and hundreds of millions on “sanctuary” policies (and predictably making the problem worse).

Sadly, the state’s “leaders” seem hell-bent on bankrupting the state in order to virtue signal against Donald Trump — and taking the state’s citizens down with them.

In happy news in the OTHER Washington, Tulsi Gabbard was confirmed as Director of National Intelligence today in a 52-48 vote. Mitch McConnell was the lone Republican “no”.

A final vote for RFK Jr. is set for tomorrow. (Kash Patel still waiting.)

I tuned into the first DOGE hearing for a little today and immediately wished I hadn’t. Clocking in at about 2 hours, the full hearing was more or less a replay of the Senate confirmation hearings — Democrats attacking “unelected” Elon Musk and claiming he had a team of hackers “breaking into” the Treasury department.

Near the end of the hearing, Representative Brandon Gill (R/TX-26) summed up my thoughts on the matter:

It’s true. Watching the government work is why I’m cynical of government.

Also today, Substack studs Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger appeared in front of Jim Jordan and The Committee on the Judiciary to discuss the Censorship Industrial Complex. The full hearing is nearly 5 hours long, but fear not — I put together a little highlight reel.

In the first video, Taibbi gives his opening statement recounting his experiences in front of Congress on this matter:

Sadly, the experience Taibbi described with the Democratic Senators was more or less repeated today, with that half of the aisle basically ignoring the issue at hand to rant about Elon Musk. (Representative Jasmine Crockett (D/TX-30) even got to do it in both meetings!)

This point is noted by Representative Brad Knott (R/NC-13) before he asks Shellenberger to elaborate on the types of censorship laws we’re seeing around the world:

In his closing remarks, Representative Jamie Raskin (D/MD-8) delivers a staggeringly bad assessment of the entire situation — ignoring the government-led censorship of the Biden administration while claiming the Trump administration is punishing insufficiently loyal media outlets. As an added bonus, Raskin harps about the importance of truth just before claiming Trump incited a violent mob to wound police officers and tear apart the country. (Democrats famously loved Donald Trump before 1/6.)

Even somebody as accustomed to Congressional bloviation as I was taken aback by these remarks. Many big Substack writers ended up here specifically because they were driven out of the industry by the narrative pushers! The mainstream media IGNORED the Twitter Files. They ignored what we got of the Facebook Files. Hell, they neglected to mention they all have their OWN versions of those Files as well!

It would be nice if I could believe Raskin when he talks about the importance of free speech, but he’s STILL ignoring those issues because they’d score points for the wrong political team. But the whole point is free speech shouldn’t HAVE a team!

Except Team America, obviously.

