(Note for new subscribers: On Monday, I recap some of the positive stories/funny memes I’ve come across in the last week. Feel free to add your own in the comments!)

It’s that time again, Screamers! The daunting prospect of the work week looms ahead, but that doesn’t have to ruin your mood! Why not spend a few minutes with today’s pawsitivity post instead?

Let’s start with a political update (and get it out of the way!) — Eric Swalwell AND Tony Gonzales are BOTH resigning from Congress.

This might be the political equilvant of a prisoner swap, but if that’s what it takes to get creeps out of office, fine by me.

When it comes to domestic (pet) policy, politicians are increasingly worried about the rapid technological advancement of the animals.

Mk. 2 Cat tanks already feature impressive improvements in mobility, field of vision, turning radius, and firepower.

The driver ejected just in time!

Pizza-pilfering pup is busted by owner:

But this was clearly entrapment! Who leaves an open pizza box on the counter??!?!

Snow-kitty helpfully cleans trail cam:

Much better!

The bald eagle is much more vigilant, and doesn’t allow the lens to get dirty!

You get exactly one mulligan in cat culture — then you go on THE LIST

As Felix contemplated his next move, he didn’t realize the fix was in…

Last Monday I featured a very tiny bunny, but it doesn’t get much tinier than this baby hummingbird!

You know you’re in trouble when the local gang strolls through the neighborhood.

This would make an excellent premise for a cartoon, though!

Some people are even MORE dedicated to being cat staff than I am. (Don’t tell Bonnie & G!)

Everything. (Still worth it, though!)

Finally, we finish up with an incredible display of speed from a dog I can only assume is named Flash.

That’s what I found for you this week! Hopefully you liked at least a few of these, and it will help power you through the workweek! (Feel free to revisit as often as necessary!) Also, don’t forget to post your own funny memes or videos below! We’re all in this together! 😉

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