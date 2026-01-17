(Note: Video transcripts of the oral arguments in both cases are posted at the end of the article. If you’d rather read transcripts, they are available here and here)

Civilization hit a new low this week as two separate “boys in girls’ sports” cases (somehow) worked their way to the Supreme Court. Both Little v. Hecox (out of Idaho) and West Virginia vs. B.P.J. (obviously out of West Virginia) involve biological males suing their respective states over laws stating that athletes must compete in accordance with their biological sex. (Many outlets mistakenly refer to these laws as “transgender bans,” but that’s not really accurate. Because “trans girls” are biologically male, they are free to compete with other males — they are just “banned” from competing against girls.)

The entire time this ridiculous debate has been raging, I’ve had one simple question — since nobody is doing surgery on “trans girls,” how are these athletes not just boys? While states such as California and Washington allow (allowed?) athletes to simply declare their gender identity, I’m unconvinced that’s proper. So I tuned in to hear the oral arguments in these cases, because surely somebody arguing in front of the Supreme Court has the answer to that question! Under what conditions do “boys” become “girls” when it comes to sports?

Apparently the answer is…when they take enough drugs.

On the preliminary record in this case and as the experts below agreed, circulating testosterone after puberty is the main determinant of sex-based biological advantage that H.B. 500 sought to address. And on this record, Lindsay Hecox has mitigated that advantage because she has suppressed her testosterone for over a year and taken estrogen. H.B. 500 thus fails heightened scrutiny as applied to Lindsay and transgender women like her who have no sex-based biological advantage as compared to birth sex females. That analysis would come out the other way for the untalented cisgender boy. He would have the same sex-based advantage, the circulating testosterone. He just would not be as good at sports. It also would come out the other way here, for example, if a transgender woman had gone through a male puberty and had not mitigated that advantage.

I know these are lawyers we’re talking about, but notice the sneaky way the language morphs from “testosterone after puberty is the MAIN determinant” to “Lindsay and transgender women like her who have NO sex-based biological advantage.”

That’s how we got the following exchange, in which Kathleen Hartnett admits she could not define what it meant to be a boy or a girl, and she ALSO agrees that “trans girls” who haven’t undergone enough drug therapy CAN be banned from the girls’ team:

In response, Harnett pivots back to the “biological advantage” question, and once again reduces THAT to testosterone levels. But this argument skips a lot of non-testosterone advantages that men have over women — muscle mass, bone density, fast-twitch muscles, larger frames, etc.

When faced with this argument, Harnett somehow flipped the issue on its head and claimed that ACTUALLY it’s trans girls who are at a disadvantage, because they don’t have enough testosterone to “drive” those larger frames.

This argument seems insane to me because, once again, testosterone levels aren’t the be-all, end-all marker for advantage. This is like saying that we should use antibody levels in kids as a proxy for “protection” because kids so rarely actually get sick from covid — that would be INSANE!

But in both cases, lawyers for the ‘trans athletes’ want to blur the lines between biological sex — which they all agree exists — and “gender identity” so that their clients qualify as female. They don’t want the cases to be about biological sex AT ALL (and for obvious reasons).

An important issue nearly absent from the arguments were sports-related things that aren’t on-the-field activities, such as locker rooms, showers, overnight tournament accommodations, etc.

Kathleen Hartnett narrowly defined Idaho’s interest as protecting women’s sports from birth sex males due to sports-related biological advantages, but another (equally) important aspect is protecting these off-field, girls-only spaces. Maybe Petra doesn’t have an advantage on the court, but “she’s” still got a penis in the locker room…

But the plain truth is that sports are played with bodies. They aren’t played with gender identities or feelings or testosterone levels — they’re played with BODIES. And those bodies have biological differences. It’s the entire point of girls’ sports in the first place — to have a place where female athletes can compete against one another!

Ultimately, I’m kind of disgusted with the entire thing. I can’t believe this is even a question we have to use the Supreme Court to answer — and there will be MORE questions coming on the heels of this as blue-state female athletes sue their states in the other direction.

Happy 2026 everybody!

If you like what you read, buy me a coffee on Ko-fi — no subscription required!

Share

As promised, the full video transcript of both cases: