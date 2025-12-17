Screaming into the Void

SimulationCommander
12h

I've always been far more about ideas and results than people, and to me the fact is that the FBI was terrible before Bongino and terrible when he was there as well.

Rikard
12h

No other comparisons or any GBA intended, but while Stalin having Beria et al clean house - military, police, spy agencies, the lot - was certainly a bloody mess, it was also for a very good set of reasons:

You can't rule with daggers at your back from the people supposed to guard said back

You can't get shit done when the underlings are an entrenched power structure and player in their own right

And unless you slash & burn and re-seed with your own people, the power-structure you inherit will oppose you out fo sheer principle and will be the ones putting their own man in office once you're gone

That's just the way these things are, by their own nature and it doesn't matter when in time or where in the world you look (it'd be oh so easy if "it doesn't happen here" was a real thing).

I'm guessing - out of the blue - that Bongino had two things happen:

He got stonewalled by the people he was supposed to handle, and he started getting too close to things a lot of other people don't want changed or made public.

Just look at how judges and politicians fight - in media and in courts - to prevent criminals and terrorists from being deported. Why do they do this? Because it is their enemies wanting to do something (deportations) and thus it must be stopped.

I think Bongino ran into a similar wall: he's out because he was made the common cause to unite against.

