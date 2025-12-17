Bongino Leaving FBI Next Month
His short stint was....disappointing to say the least
Working on a longer article for tomorrow, but people will CERTAINLY want to talk about this today…
Bongino’s time at the FBI was mired in media controversy immediately, though that’s hardly surprising considering nearly all of Trump’s picked were mired in media controversy.
A misinformation ‘superspreader’
Bongino has been criticized for promoting misinformation and conspiracy theories on a range of subjects.
A critic of vaccine mandates and masking (which he called “useless”) during the COVID-19 pandemic, Bongino was permanently banned from YouTube in January 2022 for violating its policies against pandemic-related misinformation, and Google pulled its ad services from his website. His podcast also went on hiatus in October 2021 after he publicly threatened to leave Cumulus Media over its vaccine mandate, despite being vaccinated himself. The show went back on air less than two weeks later, however, without Cumulus changing its policy.
A good reminder of why we had such high hopes.
Then we got this:
Ultimately, a guy like Bongino isn’t suited to being a “company man” — he’s suited to attacking the company. (I know a guy like that…)
Let the discussion commence…
Edit to add Trump’s primetime remarks tonight — not really a whole lot of substance that required network coverage, IMO.
I've always been far more about ideas and results than people, and to me the fact is that the FBI was terrible before Bongino and terrible when he was there as well.
No other comparisons or any GBA intended, but while Stalin having Beria et al clean house - military, police, spy agencies, the lot - was certainly a bloody mess, it was also for a very good set of reasons:
You can't rule with daggers at your back from the people supposed to guard said back
You can't get shit done when the underlings are an entrenched power structure and player in their own right
And unless you slash & burn and re-seed with your own people, the power-structure you inherit will oppose you out fo sheer principle and will be the ones putting their own man in office once you're gone
That's just the way these things are, by their own nature and it doesn't matter when in time or where in the world you look (it'd be oh so easy if "it doesn't happen here" was a real thing).
I'm guessing - out of the blue - that Bongino had two things happen:
He got stonewalled by the people he was supposed to handle, and he started getting too close to things a lot of other people don't want changed or made public.
Just look at how judges and politicians fight - in media and in courts - to prevent criminals and terrorists from being deported. Why do they do this? Because it is their enemies wanting to do something (deportations) and thus it must be stopped.
I think Bongino ran into a similar wall: he's out because he was made the common cause to unite against.