In the week since bitcoin first broke the $100,000 barrier, the price of the cryptocurrency has (unsurprisingly) been playing jump rope with the mark. I was recently surprised to find I’ve actually never done an entire article on bitcoin, and now seems as good a time as any.

The first thing to understand is that “bitcoin” refers to a couple of different things. The bitcoin protocol is a set of rules that govern the creation and distribution of new tokens (what most people think of as “bitcoin”, hereafter “BTC”). In this sense, “bitcoin” is sort of like an open-source computer program. (Thus, anybody can examine it and see what it does — unlike voting machines.)

The bitcoin protocol utilizes blockchain technology, which is sort of akin to a giant public ledger documenting the transactions occurring on the network. This documentation work is done by miners, who are also trying to be the first to solve an extremely difficult math problem (this happens roughly every 10 minutes) and earn the block reward. This reward entails a set amount of BTC (currently 3.125) plus the fees associated with the transactions in the block. (You can watch this in real-time here!) The set amount awarded in the block reward is reduced by 50% roughly every 4 years. (Geeks call this “the halvening”.) After all 21 million BTC have been mined (in about 2140), miners will only collect the transaction fees.

The major benefit of this system is that it’s decentralized and permissionless. There’s no person or group who can decide to “print” another 10 million bitcoin. There’s no Paypal to wag their finger at you for attempting to buy something on their naughty list. The bitcoin network is also accessible to anyone with a phone, regardless of their bank account status.

This might be a minor concern to Americans who have access to online banking and services such as Paypal, but — you might want to sit down for this one — most of the world isn’t American. (Yet, anyway.) And many people around the world are stuck with governments that debase their currencies EVEN MORE than we do. BTC provides a fairly simple way to “opt-out” of their home currency and (hopefully) finally get ahead financially.

(Side note: This is yet another example of “libertarians don’t care about the poor” being completely wrong. Americans — especially those who toe the line — probably don’t need BTC. The people who can benefit the most from bitcoin adoption are the world’s poorest citizens.)

One of my favorite sayings is that when the money is fake, the rest of the economy is doomed to follow. When you can literally print money, you can afford every stupid idea that any special interest in DC (or maybe even closer to home) can possibly come up with. Just hand out the cash to your political buddies and shift the costs to everybody else. But as we’re finding out, that’s not really a great way to run an economy.

Obviously to a libertarian with a nerdy monetary policy fixation, diminishing the government’s power to devalue our labor and savings is like the Holy Grail. So from one aspect, it’s amazing to see bitcoin ‘succeed’ for many of the reasons that we thought it would. The $100,000 barrier is a pretty profound one — even if it’s just for mental reasons.

One major hang-up about widespread bitcoin adoption is its extremely volatile price — although at a basic level, the effectiveness of the bitcoin network is unrelated to the price of BTC. The bitcoin protocol worked just as well at $1,000 and $10,000 as it does at $100,000. We EXPECT that the price of BTC will rise relative to dollars, because the price of EVERYTHING rises relative to dollars. (That’s the problem.)

But to many people, especially those who are simply trying to get rich, price is the ONLY thing that matters. They’re buying bitcoin when they hear about it on the news (which is when you sell, not buy), and then getting upset when the price swings wildly downward.

The history of the bitcoin is full of spectacular failures — including the crash of the first BTC exchange, MtGox in February 2014. (Fun fact: The site started its life as a way for Magic players to trade cards.) The price of BTC collapsed from just over $1,000 to just over $200 — and it took 3 years for the price to recover.

Of course, no crypto “failure” was more spectacular than the collapse of the FTX scam in November 2022, when it was exposed that media darling and Democratic megadonor Sam Bankman-Fried stole customer deposits and used them to spread “goodwill” everywhere he went.

That’s some high-level thievery.

The collapse of FTX was the culmination of a year-long slide that saw BTC price plummet 75% — from $60,000 to just over $15,000.

But crashes aren’t always due to the failure of crypto exchanges. Real-world events can cause the BTC price to plummet as well — as they did when lockdowns appeared on the horizon and everybody freaked out. People wanted to ensure they had enough cash to ride out the uncertainty, and the price of BTC crashed from $10,000 to $3,000.

But then a funny thing happened:

With the announcement the Fed would print as much money as necessary to “save” us during covid, the price of BTC quickly rebounded past the previous $10,000 mark and reached $65,000 about a year later. (That newly printed cash has to go somewhere!)

With such huge swings in value, it’s easy to see why the “non-believers” are hesitant to trust the system. As much as I hate to admit it, many financial regulations exist for a reason. Pump-and-dump schemes are extremely common in the crypto world, and now the financial geeks are getting involved in the space — the PROFESSIONAL grifters. (Of course, they are buddy-buddy with the regulators, but that’s a different problem.)

Speaking of which — another major hang-up with bitcoin adoption has been fear of overbearing regulation. Since control of the money supply is the Holy Grail, it’s been a real fear that governments around the world would simply forbid their citizens from using the network. (This would be done not by attacking the bitcoin protocol itself, but by attacking the “on-ramps” people use to trade their local currency for BTC and vice versa. In the USA, Coinbase is the biggest such company.)

Today, the fear of crypto bans have eased now that the bankers are getting in on the action. (Which, again, only means the REAL swindlers have arrived.) So while the bitcoin community is less worried about bitcoin being banned outright, it’s rightfully worried that the regulation they DO get will favor the whales. Whales like Blackrock, which manages iShare Bitcoin Trust — the largest bitcoin ETF.

In the past, people who held BTC generally cared about bitcoin (the protocol) and wanted it to succeed. These new whales have no such allegiance, and will sell their BTC the second they think the money will be better used somewhere else. (And it very well COULD be better used somewhere else now that the price is so high and Trump is coming back into the White House.)

The current bitcoin market cap is $2T, which seems like a lot, but isn’t to banks and Blackrock-style money managers. They wouldn’t think twice about selling their crypto and using the profits to offer you a loan you only need because they crashed the market.

And these companies are so big they might not even have to DO anything — the mere whisper of a rumor might be enough to start a stampede. And after the dump (if there is one), they can (quietly) buy what gets panic sold.

But threats aren’t reserved for the private sphere, and aren’t even restricted to the price of bitcoin crashing. Imagine a world in which the US government doesn’t just sell its gold to buy bitcoin, but instead prints a few trillion dollars and plows it into the market. The price of BTC might skyrocket, but that doesn’t mean citizens of the country are any better off…….

The biggest “public” threat, however, is that the government uses blockchain technology and Americans’ poor misunderstanding of what the bitcoin protocol actually DOES to push a Central Bank Digital Currency. (Also known as CBDCs)

Whereas the bitcoin network is decentralized and the number of BTC is hard capped at 21 million, CBDCs are issued and controlled by Central Banks such as the Federal Reserve (which has ALREADY ruined the value of our regular cash). And even worse than regular cash, CBDCs can be “shut off” at will by authorities (sort of like your bank account), or programmed to “expire” after a certain period of time!

That’s more than the Holy Grail — that’s more like the One Ring. We CANNOT afford to let the “elites” get their claws on it. The government’s already ruined the internet, don’t let it ruin the magic internet money, too!

