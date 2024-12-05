At the end of yesterday’s article I linked to the just-dropped episode of Joe Rogan speaking to Mike Benz, Blob Expert. Benz used to be a corporate lawyer, then was part of the Trump admin as speechwriter, then he ran the cyber division of the State Department. This puts him in a unique position to know not only how the censorship gets funded, but also how it works at a practical level.

Because a lot of the stuff Benz talks about sort of gets into the weeds, I highly recommend making some time to watch the full episode (linked at the end of today’s article) — ESPECIALLY if you’re a newcomer to the work of “Benzstradomus.”

To begin the interview, Benz outlines the history of the current internet censorship project, which really got going in 2014 - ironically because of Ukraine. But after that, Benz explains, the censorship switched from foreign censorship to domestic:

Later in the interview, Benz went off on one of my favorite rants — that we’re actually paying for our own censorship.

After Joe Rogan has his mind blown by a video of a US-taxpayer-funded “journalism training” session, Benz points out the problem isn’t “misinformation” that’s false — just inconvenient.

This part of the reminded me of this document “training” journalists how to write about migrants and refugees:

Benz also made the point that these types of “consensus building” exercises are how you advance your career in traditional media. Read the words on the card, get rewarded for doing so. (No wonder they’re so good at lying!)

Joe Rogan reading what the censorship complex is admitting to on their websites is sort of wild…..Benz once again explains the ‘switcheroo’ between “Russian disinformation” and “repeating Russian talking points.”

I wasn’t surprised to learn that Benz is a Jay Bhattacharya fan. Hopefully Dr. Jay takes Mike’s advice about the NIH’s covid lap of shame — and we get another one for all the censorship. (And another for January 6th, and another for Ukraine..…)

In today’s last (and longest) video, Benz breaks down DC’s “Foreign Policy for Personal Profit” scam:

I don’t think it’s an exaggeration to say that Mike Benz is one of the most knowledgeable people in the internet censorship space. (Which is one of the most important spaces if you ask me!) To really have an understanding of the issue, pay attention to Mike Benz! (Bonus link of his latest appearance on Tucker!)

