On April 2, 2025, Karmelo Anthony and Austin Metcalf got into a confrontation over Anthony’s presence under the Memorial High School team track tent. The situation escalated, and Anthony stabbed Metcalf in the heart. During this week’s trial, we finally got to hear from witnesses to the event.

The prosecution opened by setting the stage, explaining that a track team’s tent is sort of a quasi locker room where the team stores gear and belongings and is basically off-limits to outsiders. (In my experience, dropping by a team’s tent to say a quick hello — and engage in some light trash talk — with friends is about the extent of any “visit”.) Anthony DID know somebody inside the tent and spoke briefly with him, but then sat down after the conversation had ended.

Soon after, Metcalf asked Anthony why he was in the tent. Anthony claimed he wasn’t going to move, and that Metcalf would have to move him (but wouldn’t). Anthony placed his hand in his bag — around his knife, unbeknownst to Metcalf. At that point, Anthony said something to the effect of “Touch me and see what happens.” Metcalf went to shove Anthony, who pulled the knife out and stabbed him.

After the stabbing, Anthony attempted to ditch the weapon and run from the scene, but was quickly apprehended. He pled self defense and claimed Metcalf’s friends were ganging up on him. Prosecution witnesses — who pronounced Anthony the aggressor — and video evidence proved this was not the case.

Even the defense witnesses couldn’t help Anthony much. The witness who “knew” Anthony — presumably providing him an excuse for being there — testified that their conversation was very brief and that Anthony was the aggressor in the situation after being asked to leave repeatedly. Another witness had suggested that he had seen Anthony being ganged up on, but video evidence proved he was looking away until after the stabbing occurred. The defense employed no expert self-defense witness, and Anthony himself did not take the stand.

With these facts more or less undisputed, it wasn’t a surprise the jury came back with a guilty verdict. And although the court put a manslaughter charge in play, the jury found Anthony guilty of the much more serious murder charge. He now faces anywhere from 5 years to life in prison.

Edit 5:49 PDT: Anthony has been sentenced to serve 35 years in prison.

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Dumbest commentator of the day award goes to this guy: