Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
3d

This is more of a comments thing than an article thing, but the way that Anthony's family handled this was disgusting -- trying to make it all about race and fundraising off of that. (Then blowing all the cash and hiring a doofus lawyer) Supporters repeatedly told news outlets that they had seen video evidence of the Memorial team ganging up on Anthony and he was only being charged because he was black. Disgusting.

Reply
Share
12 replies by SimulationCommander and others
SCA's avatar
SCA
3d

I've been sitting here saying "thank God" for an hour now.

It's a terrible thing to raise one's children badly. I was thinking also of The Crown Act, and how poorly that serves young black people. And how today's guidance to shut down Disparate Impact has come too late for Karmelo and for Austin both.

I've posted many times now in various places about what I saw, day after day, three seasons a year for six years, working in a NYC children's farm, and how little black kids mostly start off perfectly normal, eager to learn and hungry for affection, and by third grade the gangster factory that is public school has irreparably rendered too many of them unfit to live in society, and how especially terribly black lady teachers treat little black boys.

But kids like Austin should not have to pay for what black parents do to their own. Karmelo, no matter what his upbringing and schooling had done to him, still had agency to turn another way. I hope one way or another he never leaves prison.

Reply
Share
18 replies by SimulationCommander and others
165 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture