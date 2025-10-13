Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
6h

Most likely have a very limited window to chat about this before the coffee is no longer able to keep me awake. I'll have some more to say tomorrow (later today) about this, but I wanted to keep this one fairly positive.

Hopefully we get some lasting peace in the region.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
SimulationCommander's avatar
SimulationCommander
5h

Literally 30 seconds before I was going to call it a night and pass out, here comes Trump. (Finally)

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
16 replies by SimulationCommander and others
42 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 SimulationCommander
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture