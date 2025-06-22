Was working on an article about the reasons we shouldn’t do this, but I guess that’s out the window now.

“Now is the time for peace” is a stupid thing to say. If we’re (stupidly) going to fight, we have to commit to fighting. We can’t pretend to want peace while bombing another country.

But I guess this isn’t much of a surprise, the drumbeats for war sure have been loud recently……

War is fun and easy! You just win it and then you have no problems forevermore!

Plus, you get to play with your REALLY COOL toys — just like the movies!

And if that doesn’t work, maybe we’ll just call Trump weak until his ego demands action…….

It’s so disheartening to see the (exact same) neocons spew 2003-era propaganda as if the disastrous last 20 years of foreign policy didn’t happen. It’s like we’re trapped in a loop where the DC war machine demands drastic action in order to fix the effects of our LAST drastic action, which didn’t quite work out the way we planned.

I’m sure THIS time will be different, though!

Edit to add: Trump’s addressing the nation at 10 PM EDT. (1 hour 10 minutes from this edit) Watch this space for a livestream.

Edit 2: Here’s the full address:

In happier news, Bonnie has taken a page from G’s playbook and now takes over the keyboard tray for naps: