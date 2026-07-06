Screaming into the Void

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Mrs. McFarland's avatar
Mrs. McFarland
4d

Here’s my prediction…Mrs Platner will be filing for the Big D shortly after her dirtbag husband ends his 15 minutes of fame as an idiot who somehow thought he could get away with his rather tawdry recent past…

Reply
Share
5 replies by SimulationCommander and others
Anthony S Burkett's avatar
Anthony S Burkett
4d

The Democrats never cease to amaze me... I mean look at who they're trying to fill their congressional seats with... Communists and Nazis... Yeah Sure! They're gonna get along great together! LMAO!!!

Reply
Share
7 replies by SimulationCommander and others
106 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 SimulationCommander · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture